Old economics, new Ag: drive or be driven

When Casey Llewellyn was a teenager in Boston, her mother came to her with some startling news: “She said our family had money and I would never have to work in my life if I didn’t want to. That was extremely terrifying.” Llewellyn, a 37-year-old playwright, says she’d always known her family was well-off—but not like that. “Of course I knew we had money,” she tells me. “We went on vacations to Europe and ski trips. But my politics at that time were like, ‘Fuck the man.’ And then, suddenly, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m the man.’”

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 8 HOURS AGO