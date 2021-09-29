CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Old economics, new Ag: drive or be driven

millardccp.com
 8 days ago

A recent, number-laden bulletin posted on the University of Illinois website farmdoc daily caught my attention for two reasons. First, its data, drawn mostly from several U.S. Census of Agriculture, paints a troubling picture of U.S. agriculture today. More importantly, that picture suggests U.S. ag policy needs to make “strategic” changes to meet new challenges—climate change and new global competitors are two—that U.S. farmers and ranchers will confront.

millardccp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Legislative committee hears bleak economic forecast for ag sectors; shortages exist for consumers

Supply chain issues and inflation brought on by the pandemic are causing problems in a variety of Kentucky’s economic sectors including agriculture, a legislative committee heard in Frankfort on Wednesday.  . Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles told the Interim Joint Appropriations and Revenue Committee that supply chain issues are at...
FRANKFORT, KY
bizjournals

The employer imperative: The role in driving U.S. economic vitality through a healthy and productive workforce

The Covid-19 pandemic has fundamentally impacted the way people in the U.S. work, live and play. As we look toward the future, employers have an unprecedented opportunity to get ahead of the curve by strengthening practices that promote employee well-being. In turn, this generates positive impact in terms of productivity, business success and economic recovery and growth.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Census Data#U S Census#U S Agriculture#Crp#American
agnetwest.com

CoBank: Ag Retailing Future Driven by Precision

A new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange says the ag retailer of the future has an opportunity to earn more income from precision agronomy services and emerging sustainability management programs. Traditional crop input sales will continue to be a boon for retailers in the future. The report says the current strong financial returns that cooperatives and independent ag retailers are enjoying provide a timely opportunity to invest in new technologies. The goal would be to position themselves for success in a rapidly evolving marketplace.
INDUSTRY
Harper's Bazaar

The New Rules of Old Money

When Casey Llewellyn was a teenager in Boston, her mother came to her with some startling news: “She said our family had money and I would never have to work in my life if I didn’t want to. That was extremely terrifying.” Llewellyn, a 37-year-old playwright, says she’d always known her family was well-off—but not like that. “Of course I knew we had money,” she tells me. “We went on vacations to Europe and ski trips. But my politics at that time were like, ‘Fuck the man.’ And then, suddenly, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m the man.’”
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Newsbug.info

Grant boosts Kankakee-Iroquois Planning Commission strategy to attract ag-related economic development (copy)

MONON — The US Economic Development Administration has awarded the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission a $34,930 grant to assist six northwest Indiana counties in creating a strategy to leverage the region’s agricultural assets. The grant will fund implementation of the Rural Economic Development Model (REDM): a first-of-its-kind process developed in...
JASPER COUNTY, IN
theadvocate.com

Our Views: A new warning about our old foe, economic consequences of the virus

With a lot riding on action in Congress on many economic issues, it's important to be reminded that the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is very much a work in progress. The nation's top economic officials, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, underlined that reality in messages to Congress. The rapid spread of the delta variant of the virus is hurting America's recovery. It's clearly vital, amid all else economic, that individual Americans keep their guards up right now: Vaccinations are vital and boosters are becoming available for those already having been vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
agdaily.com

New learning opportunities for veterans in the ag industry

The agriculture industry and veterans have always seemed to align with each other — it must be the face that they are both hardworking individuals who expect nothing in return. In recognizing this special relationship, different agriculture industries are often extending a helping hand to allow veterans to become more active within our industry.
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

We Need a New Economic Category

Hilary Cottam is the author of Radical Help: How We Can Remake the Relationships Between Us and Revolutionise the Welfare State. Care work has long been indispensable and invaluable. Indispensable: It is the work that makes all other work possible. Invaluable, quite literally: Our society is incapable of valuing it properly.
EDUCATION
hngn.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Worth $5,000 Coming To Selected Americans; Who Will Get One?

Several families around the country, mostly those with low and middle incomes, are being provided a variety of stimulus check payments. These would provide them with a much-needed cash boost while they deal with the economic disaster caused by the pandemic, which is only worsened by the government protocols linked to them.
ECONOMY
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

EMA Approves Moderna’s Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.9% to close at $332.11 on Tuesday after the biotechnology company received the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) approval for the third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. The dose is authorized to be given after a minimum of 28 days of the second dose to severely immunocompromised individuals of 12 years or older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy