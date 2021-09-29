Old economics, new Ag: drive or be driven
A recent, number-laden bulletin posted on the University of Illinois website farmdoc daily caught my attention for two reasons. First, its data, drawn mostly from several U.S. Census of Agriculture, paints a troubling picture of U.S. agriculture today. More importantly, that picture suggests U.S. ag policy needs to make “strategic” changes to meet new challenges—climate change and new global competitors are two—that U.S. farmers and ranchers will confront.millardccp.com
Comments / 0