CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashtabula, OH

Ashtabula VA Clinic to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics

By From staff reports
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 6 days ago

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Veterans Administration Clinic will host two local drive-thru flu clinics, come mid-October.

Free flu shots will be available to veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA identification card.

This year, flu shots will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of veterans and employees. Masks are required to be worn on the VA campus — even inside vehicles.

Saturday drive-thru flu shot clinics will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 at the Ashtabula County VA Clinic, 2044 Lambros Lane.

A flu shot is just one of the many benefits offered by the Erie VAMC. Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care may bring their DD-214 discharge papers to see if they are eligible.

Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

For the latest flu information, call the Flu Hotline at 814-860-2730, call 866-463-0912 or visit https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashtabula, OH
Government
Ashtabula County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
Ashtabula, OH
Health
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
Local
Ohio Health
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Va Clinic#Drive Thru#Veterans Administration#Ashtabula Va Clinic#Vamc#Tricare For Life
The Hill

Nobel Prize winner says governments must take 'urgent' action on climate

Governments must take “urgent” action to combat the escalating threat of climate change, physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday. Parisi earned one-half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics, while Japanese American Syukuro Manabe and German Klaus Hasselmann each received a quarter share, “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems” — and how those systems contribute to the planet’s changing climate, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced at a partially in-person, partially virtual ceremony in Stockholm.
ENVIRONMENT
Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
1K+
Followers
75
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Star Beacon

Comments / 0

Community Policy