Ashtabula VA Clinic to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Veterans Administration Clinic will host two local drive-thru flu clinics, come mid-October.

Free flu shots will be available to veterans who are eligible for VA health care and have a valid VA identification card.

This year, flu shots will be drive-thru only to ensure the safety of veterans and employees. Masks are required to be worn on the VA campus — even inside vehicles.

Saturday drive-thru flu shot clinics will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 at the Ashtabula County VA Clinic, 2044 Lambros Lane.

A flu shot is just one of the many benefits offered by the Erie VAMC. Veterans who have never enrolled in VA health care may bring their DD-214 discharge papers to see if they are eligible.

Veterans must be eligible for VA health care to receive a free flu shot. Tricare for Life patients are not eligible.

For the latest flu information, call the Flu Hotline at 814-860-2730, call 866-463-0912 or visit https://www.va.gov/erie-health-care/events/.