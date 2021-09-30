Nintendo denies it supplied developers with tools for a 4K Switch

Earlier today, Bloomberg published a surprising new report claiming that 11 developers are currently working with 4K dev kits provided by Nintendo prior to the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED. This report seemed to indicate that the company is working on a new video game console beyond the model releasing next week. The company has officially disputed Bloomberg's reporting in a pair of Tweets from the official Nintendo Co. Ltd. Twitter account. In the Tweets, Nintendo reiterates that the Nintendo Switch OLED is the only new model of the console that the company is currently working on. The full statement can be found below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO