C.J. Stroud looking 'real good' in practice, per Garrett Wilson

By Dave Biddle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State quarterback C.J. Stroud missed last week's game against Akron with a sprained right shoulder. However, things appear to be trending in the direction of Stroud starting for the No. 11 Buckeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN). Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson added to that optimism following OSU's practice on Wednesday when he was asked if Stroud has performed well in practice thus far this week.

