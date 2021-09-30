C.J. Stroud looking 'real good' in practice, per Garrett Wilson
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud missed last week's game against Akron with a sprained right shoulder. However, things appear to be trending in the direction of Stroud starting for the No. 11 Buckeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET; BTN). Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson added to that optimism following OSU's practice on Wednesday when he was asked if Stroud has performed well in practice thus far this week.247sports.com
