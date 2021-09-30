CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cajuns "Chopping Wood" as They Deal With O-Line Injuries

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
Billy Napier taking a page out of the Robe-isms book tonight by saying Louisiana has to "keep chopping wood" as they inch closer to their game with South Alabama.
The translation means if you focus on your fundamentals, you should be prepared for the task at hand.

This week, chopping wood will also mean taking on bigger responsibilities up front, as the Cajuns have lost 3 offensive linemen to season ending injuries.
Starting left tackle Carlos Rubio, backup right tackle Jax Harrington and backup left guard Tyler Brown are all out for the season.

Depth has always been one of the Cajuns advantages in the trenches. Their numbers will be put to the test by a Jaguars defense that ranks 2nd in the Sun Belt.

"It just comes with the territory. Certainly we've had a little bad run of luck on offense," Napier said Wednesday. "I've been very pleased with our contingency plan. Some are green like that wood that just got chopped. Might take some time for them to dry out and be game ready. We're in the process of doing that as we speak."

