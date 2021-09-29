CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

U.S. bans swimming with Hawaii’s spinner dolphins

By Today at
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimming with Hawaii’s spinner dolphins was banned Tuesday to protect them from people seeking close encounters with the playful species. Interacting with dolphins is a popular tourist activity in Hawaii. Several companies offer tours that take swimmers to areas frequented by dolphins with the aim of giving them an opportunity to get in the water with the animals. Scientists say the swims can disrupt dolphins’ rest time.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
staradvertiser.com

New rule requires 50-yard distance from spinner dolphins

A new federal rule will require people to maintain a 50-yard distance from spinner dolphins in Hawaii in an effort to better protect them from human disturbances. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
HONOLULU, HI
IBTimes

Not Swimming With Dolphins Is Just One Of Many Rules Hawaii Vacationers Should Know

Swimming with dolphins is now one of the many rules Hawaii has added to its list of bans to keep conditions under control that can easily be taken advantage of on the island. Following a spike in tourists and residents wanting to interact with them, which can disturb them in their natural habitat, spinner dolphins are now protected by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The new rule went into place on Tuesday, and humans approaching within 50 yards of spinner dolphins will find themselves accused of harassment as a result of it.
LIFESTYLE
floridasportsman.com

Was this a Dolphin?

Highly likely. If the mullet have moved in then the Dolphin will move in with them. That's why I always carry a Gig pole.. Probably paddled across the back of a manatee. They are faster than you might think when they spook and can push a whole lot of water.
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

Can You Still Swim With Dolphins in Hawaii? Behind the Popular Tourist Attraction

Growing up, popular cartoons like Aquaman and The Little Mermaid made the prospect of swimming with dolphins seem like a dream come true. And although tourists visiting Hawaii had been able to do so, through various popular tourist attractions, the U.S. is now taking measures to specifically protect Hawaii's spinner dolphins. In fact, the NOAA has enacted a strict rule that completely prohibits people from swimming anywhere near them.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
State
Hawaii State
WCAX

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is working with Sen. Joe Manchin on a way forward with legislation during comments on Thursday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano is helping to expand Canary Island's surface. National. McDonald's is bringing back the McRib. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. McDonald's has announced when the...
HAWAII STATE
staradvertiser.com

Editorial: Preparing for Hawaii’s recovery

How to make the best of a bad situation? Take the time to take stock, recalibrate and better prepare for when things inevitably improve. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Dolphins#U S#Noaa#Associated Press
WTVQ

Cincinnati Zoo’s hippos get along swimmingly

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The new hippo on the block at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 18-year-old male Tucker, made two new friends today! The other hippos, world-famous Fiona and her mom Bibi, got to share the same pool with him today, and all showed the behaviors that the care team wanted to see.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Miami

Destructive Giant African Land Snails Officially Eradicated From Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The fight to get rid of the giant African land snail in South Florida has been long and slow, but Wednesday, the state announced Florida has won the battle with the invasive pest. After years of fighting to get rid of the destructive land snail, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced their eradication at a news conference at Douglas Park in Miami, where the first giant African land snail was found. Giant African Land Snails (Source: CBS4) The snails which were found in Miami in 2011 are one of the most damaging snails in the world because they consume at...
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Officials Issue Red Alert for U.S. Volcano Due to Impending Explosions

The sight of the new, disastrous La Palma volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands is capturing the attention of viewers from all over the world, while this is going on, a volcano closer to the residential area in the U.S. is erupting with new activity, forcing officials to raise a RED alert level.
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Pets
wflx.com

Risk of hurricane landfall in Florida still looms in October

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. And though September is the most active month of the season, the potential for dangerous hurricanes to make landfall in Florida continues throughout October. There have already been 20 named storms this year, leaving only Wanda before we move to...
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cargo ships continue to arrive off the coast of Southern California, and the shipping bottleneck may be why product prices are going up, even though shelves remain empty. (credit: CBS) Officials say there could be as many as half a million shipping containers on cargo ships off the ports of LA and Long Beach, waiting to be offloaded. Frustrated truck drivers say the port needs to speed up wait times and have more docks ready to offload products, to keep up with demands. The ports recently broke several records for the number of ships they had at shore, as...
LONG BEACH, CA
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Deer Gets Out Of the Way Before Elk Battle on Game Camera

You ever go to a bar or a concert or something like that and find yourself in the vicinity of a fight that doesn't have anything to do with you? Then you have a choice: join in the brawl, like an old John Wayne movie, try to break it up, or just go ahead and get out of the way.
ANIMALS
KTVU FOX 2

Ships docked along San Francisco waterfront for Fleet Week

Fleet Week in San Francisco is officially underway. Navy ships are arriving into the bay getting ready for visitors. The guided missile destroyer Shoup was the first to make it into the bay yesterday. This year's Fleet Week is a big deal since it's the only Fleet Week nationwide this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy