U.S. bans swimming with Hawaii’s spinner dolphins

Swimming with dolphins is now one of the many rules Hawaii has added to its list of bans to keep conditions under control that can easily be taken advantage of on the island. Following a spike in tourists and residents wanting to interact with them, which can disturb them in their natural habitat, spinner dolphins are now protected by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The new rule went into place on Tuesday, and humans approaching within 50 yards of spinner dolphins will find themselves accused of harassment as a result of it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO