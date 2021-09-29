U.S. bans swimming with Hawaii’s spinner dolphins
Swimming with Hawaii’s spinner dolphins was banned Tuesday to protect them from people seeking close encounters with the playful species. Interacting with dolphins is a popular tourist activity in Hawaii. Several companies offer tours that take swimmers to areas frequented by dolphins with the aim of giving them an opportunity to get in the water with the animals. Scientists say the swims can disrupt dolphins’ rest time.www.washingtonpost.com
