Taiwan could benefit if China's power curbs shift production orders to the island, central bank governor says

By Reuters
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said. China is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records.

