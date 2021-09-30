Taiwan could benefit if China's power curbs shift production orders to the island, central bank governor says
Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said. China is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records.www.cnbc.com
Comments / 0