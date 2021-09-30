CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Special Weather Statement issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island South by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 18:37:00 Expires: 2021-09-30 07:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast VOLCANIC GLASS OR PELE`S HAIR OBSERVED NEAR KILAUEA VOLCANO Areas of volcanic glass or Pele`s hair have been observed near the Halemaumau summit this evening, as reported by several pilots in the vicinity. The Pele`s hair will remain possible in the immediate area around the Halemaumau crater during eruptions throughout the night. Residents and visitors are urged to minimize exposure to volcanic emissions. Those with respiratory sensitivities should take extra precaution to minimize exposure. For more information on the status of Kilauea Volcano, please see https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/kilauea/status.html. For health and safety recommendations, please visit the Hawaii Interagency Vog Information Dashboard at https://vog.ivhhn.org. The USGS website for submitting ash reports can be found at http://hawaiiash.science.

