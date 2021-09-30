CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funds managed by Apollo affiliates to buy a Mitsubishi Chemicals unit

By Reuters Staff
 Sept 30

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management said funds managed by its affiliates entered a deal to buy the Thermal and Emission Control Materials business of Japan’s advanced materials producer Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

The deal, which is expected to close by March 20222, marks Apollo’s second private equity fund investment in Japan, it said in a statement without disclosing any financial details. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

