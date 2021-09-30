CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Takes YEEZY to Court, Continues To Claim Logo Similarity

By Joyce Li
 6 days ago

The Fashion Law has reported that Walmart has filed a new opposition petition against Kanye West‘s YEEZY with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The American megastore is arguing that the 2020 trademark application filed by YEEZY holds incredible similarity to the multinational corporation’s “sunray logo.” The original application cites that YEEZY intends to use the logo for its retail store services, clothing, hotel services, musical sound recordings and streaming as well as for constructing “non-metal modular homes.”

