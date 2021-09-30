CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher But Snap Seven-Month Winning Streak

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pan-European Stoxx 600 is down 3.2% since the start of the month, ending a seven-month winning streak. Germany's blue-chip DAX index posted its first negative quarter since the first quarter of 2020. In terms of data, new figures showed the U.K. economy growing by 5.5% in the second quarter,...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Looks Higher After Monday's Tech Decline

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday as tech stocks bounced, one day after the Nasdaq sank more than 2.1%. Monday's session was marked by rotation out of tech names as bond yields remained elevated. The S&P 500 on Monday fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or nearly 1%. (CNBC)
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Era of Higher Inflation Would Cause Major Currency Volatility, Economist Says

While consensus among central bank policymakers remains that higher inflation is transitory, the result of a confluence of surging energy prices and global supply problems, investors have begun to seek protection, with major stock markets snapping multi-month winning streaks in September. The return of higher and less stable inflation across...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Global Stocks#Pan European#French#Reuters#Eu#Eurostat#Chinese
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Nike, Southwest Gas, Charles Schwab and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet - Shares of major technology companies led Tuesday's market rebound. Facebook shares rose 2% following a 5% slide on Monday due to a whistleblower's claims and a site outage. Amazon rose nearly 1%, while Apple advanced more than 1%. Alphabet added over 1.8%.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks higher after Monday's tech decline. U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open Tuesday as tech stocks bounced, one day after the Nasdaq sank more than 2.1%. Monday's session was marked by rotation out of tech names as bond yields remained elevated. The S&P 500 on Monday fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or nearly 1%.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Tesla Bucks Market Sell-Off in Past Month, and Oppenheimer Charts Where Stock Heads Next

Tesla has managed to shake off weakness that has plagued the rest of the high-growth and tech stocks over the past month. The electric-vehicle maker has risen 7% over that stretch, while the QQQ Nasdaq 100 ETF has fallen 6%. The stock got a bid earlier this week after Tesla posted better-than-expected third-quarter deliveries over the weekend.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NBC San Diego

European Markets Set to Tumble at the Open, Reversing Positive Sentiment

European stocks are expected to open sharply lower on Wednesday, reversing mostly positive trade this week. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 40 points lower at 7,039, Germany's DAX 103 points lower at 15,092, France's CAC 40 down 42 points at 6,530 and Italy's FTSE MIB 175 points lower at 25,453, according to IG data.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Goldman Says Japan Stocks Could Pop as New PM Takes Over. Here Are 6 Stocks to Watch

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office on Monday, and history shows stock markets are set for a solid performance. Goldman Sachs picked some stocks that could benefit under the new leadership. “Since PM Suga's decision not to stand for reelection, interest in Japan's economy and stock market among...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; Oil Stocks, Infineon Post Gains

Investing.com - European stock markets edged higher Tuesday, helped by strength in the heavyweight energy sector, while Infineon (OTC:IFNNY) impressed with positive 2022 guidance. At 3:35 AM ET (0735 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy