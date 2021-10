Scary September is living up to its name. It has also highlighted the either/or market once again, but this time in a different fashion. Let me begin by noting that when I said I thought we would pull back or chop before rallying again, I did not have Tuesday in mind. Even with my generally cautious outlook on the mega-cap tech stocks, I did not think we would see a day with Nasdaq down over 2%. Yet that's what we got.

