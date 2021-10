This fall the Art Crawl is being held over seven weekends from September to December. Following its kickoff on September 12 at Celtic Junction and a three-day event at the Solidarity Street Gallery on Payne Avenue, the Art Crawl moves to Lowertown on October 1-3, to Harriet Island and the Virginia Street Church in Ramsey Hill on October 8-10, to the Schmidt Artist Lofts on West Seventh Street on October 15-17, and along the Green Line from Union Depot to the University and Raymond neighborhood on October 22-24. The Art Crawl will close with a weekend of exhibits and events on December 3-5 in District del Sol on Saint Paul’s West Side.

RAMSEY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO