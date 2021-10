Jim Ross recently spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about a wide range of topics. During it, he talked about CM Punk’s commentary skills on AEW Dynamite last week. “He was great. I’m not saying that to kiss his a** because that’s what some feel obligated to do, and he didn’t like it. He didn’t like having his a*ss kissed. I was very, very honest with Phil, and we built a great relationship because of it. He and I spent a lot of time together on those TV days. He is a natural. He’s as good as anybody, any ex-wrestler, that stepped into that spot and did it for the first time. Just astonishing. He knew when to get in with a soundbite and when to get out. He’s a natural.

