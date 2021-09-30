CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinley Park Man Was Carjacked And Got His Car Back, But Thieves Returned; Victim Arrested For Pulling Own Gun

Cover picture for the articleA driver in Tinley Park got his car stolen at gunpoint. He got it back, but the thieves returned – and this time, he pulled out his own gun. That landed him in jail. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

