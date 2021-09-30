Tinley Park Man Was Carjacked And Got His Car Back, But Thieves Returned; Victim Arrested For Pulling Own Gun

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked of her Jeep at gunpoint on Friday, but got the vehicle back – only to have it stolen again two days later in a different part of the city. In the first incident at 8:24 a.m. Friday, the 45-year-old woman was driving a Jeep in the 3300 block of West Wabansia Avenue on the cusp of Humboldt Park and Logan Square, when a gray minivan pulled up and blocked her in, police said. A man got out of the van, took out a gun, and demanded at gunpoint that the woman get out of the Jeep, police said. The woman complied, but the perpetrator still knocked her to the ground, took her belongings, and drove off in her Jeep. The Jeep was located within the day and the woman got it back. But then at 1 p.m. Sunday, the woman parked her Jeep in the 6600 block of West Henderson Street in Dunning, and when she came back for it, it was gone, police said. No one was in custody late Sunday. Detectives were investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO