CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Community gaming platform Rival team up with Cardano to bring NFT marketplace

By Samuel Wan ·
cryptoslate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop esports platform Rival has officially announced a tie-in with Cardano to facilitate an NFT platform showcasing franchises within the Rival stable. “Cardano will facilitate the sales of NFTs, the ability to create and distribute NFTs, the redemption of NFTs for physical goods and marketplace-based royalties within the Rival platform for its clients’ gaming communities, including brands, media properties, sports teams and leagues.”

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Def-2-Earn NFT Gaming Platform Knight War to Launch on Redkite and BSCStation

Day by day, the gaming industry is growing stronger. Many industries are now gaming-adjacent – piggybacking off of the success of games to create their projects. Gaming franchises are now being converted into movies, toys, music, and much more, all making millions of dollars for their companies. The latest on the scene of gaming-adjacent technologies is NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
beincrypto.com

Chipz Betting Platform Announces NFT Marketplace, UFC Ambassador

The global gambling industry is in the midst of being completely reinvented thanks to the recent adoption of cryptocurrencies, and the now flourishing DeFi (Decentralized Finance) sector. This growth has been further propelled by the explosion of NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) and the emergence of esports in the wake of the...
GAMBLING
bitcoinist.com

Maxim Magazine Partners With xSigma to Launch NFT Marketplace

The marketplace– named “MaximNFT”– will include exclusive NFTs sold by Maxim. Men’s lifestyle magazine Maxim is launching an NFT marketplace MaximNFT.com, with the help of blockchain R&D lab xSigma Corporation– a subsidiary of Nasdaq listed company ZK International. Maxim Enters the NFT Space. News of the partnership was unveiled in...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

NFT gaming platform StarPunk successfully raised $1.8M, launching on DAO Maker’s SHO and Gate Startup

The private round of StarPunk successfully closes the oversubscribed private pound, raising $1.8 million from DAO Maker, UG Ventures, Megala Ventures, Raptor Capital and other top blockchain investors. StarPunk, the next-generation incubator ecosystem for a nonfungible token (NFT) gaming startup, is pleased to announce the successful closure of our fundraising...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptopolitan.com

A Detailed Guide on NFT Games

With the contact and travel limitations brought about by the pandemic, the world has gone more digital. Cryptocurrency adoption looms on the horizon with its crossover with gaming. Crypto mobile games popped up, but more recently, NFTs games have emerged. NFTs offer an exciting angle to games since they offer a way to quantify and monetize in-game items.
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Andre Cronje Launches Rival to NFT Marketplace OpenSea

Earlier this month, (now former) OpenSea employee Nate Chastain was accused of insider trading—he knew which NFTs would feature on OpenSea’s homepage, and allegedly bought and sold those NFTs to make a tidy profit of about $65,000. Chastain’s behavior rankled the NFT community, and opened a vacancy for an NFT...
ECONOMY
themusicuniverse.com

TuneGo launching game-changing NFT marketplace

TuneGONFT creates game-changing platform to secure music and digital media and more. TuneGO, Inc. has chosen Flow to launch TuneGONFT, a next-generation non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for the creative community, powered by the patented TuneGO Vault. The first-of-its-kind solution enables artists to secure their content, protect their creative rights, mint NFTs, distribute their music to streaming platforms, monetize their music on social media, and license their content for TV, films, and video games — all on one unified platform.
INTERNET
decrypt.co

Esports Giant TSM Teams Up With Solana 'Blue Chip' NFT Game Aurory

The most valuable esports company in the U.S., TSM FTX, is teaming up with arguably the most promising NFT gaming project on the fast-rising Solana blockchain network, Aurory. TSM, now known as TSM FTX, today announced a collaboration with Solana NFT gaming startup Aurory, which will see the esports company mint its first-ever collection of NFTs. All in all, four TSM-branded Aurory NFTs will be minted—one will be auctioned for charity, and another will be given away to a fan.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Smart Contracts#Nft#The Cardano Summit#Seattle Seahawks#Nba#Detroit Pistons#English#Premier League#Epl#Virtue
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Teams Up With Esports Firm Rival

In a recent event, Cardano made some waves once again with some big announcements, and a unique one in particular with esports that will shake up the fast growing NFT esports world. This year’s Cardano Summit recently wrapped up, showing promising hope for Cardano and ADA as we head into the 4th quarter.
NFL
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Teams Up With Chainlink To Advance Development of Smart Contracts and DeFi Applications

Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) is teaming up with Chainlink (LINK) to advance the development of smart contracts for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on Cardano. One goal of the collaboration is to help developers integrate real-world data, such as stock and crypto market price feeds, directly into Cardano (ADA) applications, according to a blog post by IOHK.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

KHL Cards Launches on the Binance NFT Marketplace

KHL.cards will be the first large-scale project that connects the hockey and cryptocurrency industries. Digital asset enthusiasts and sports fans will be able to purchase KHL’s exclusive NFT cards, earn internal tokens through staking, and become players in the first sports system on GameFi. The Block-chain.com holding, the creators of...
NHL
VentureBeat

Enterprise marketplace platform Mirakl raises $555M

Mirakl, a platform used by companies such as Kroger, Siemens, and HP Enterprise to build online marketplaces, has raised $555 million in a series E round of funding led by Silver Lake. The French company is now valued at $3.5 billion. Founded in 2011, Mirakl provides tools to help B2B...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
NFL
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Secures $100,000,000 Investment To Rapidly Expand DeFi and NFT Solutions

The Cardano (ADA) ecosystem is getting a major investment from blockchain tech firm EMURGO. In a tweet, EMURGO says it is injecting $100 million into the Cardano ecosystem via an investment vehicle to bolster development in several key areas, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) technology. “EMURGO to...
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

NFT Marketplace Satoshi.Art Wows Market With $25M Pre-Revenue Evaluation

Montreal-based NFT marketplace Satoshi Art previously made headlines when they announced hip hop superstar, actor, and business mogul Waka Flocka as a partner in 100% minority-owned NFT art platform. Satoshi.Art, founded by Canadian entrepreneur “Stally” and hip hop artist/entrepreneur Waka Flocka Flame, has successfully scaled their NFT marketplace to a...
VISUAL ART
cryptoslate.com

Polkastarter Unveils Startup Incubator, Names WonderHero as Maiden Project

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Lisbon, Portugal, 1st October, 2021 — Decentralized launchpad Polkastarter has announced the first project to be fully incubated by its new...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintelligence.com

Scientific Games brings in Ted Hase to head up game design

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has appointed Ted Hase as senior vice president of game design. Hase brings more than 30 years of experience in creating and designing industry-leading games to the new role, most recently serving as senior vice president of research and development (R&D) at Aristocrat Technologies, where he was involved in games such as Tarzan, Buffalo Grand and The Walking Dead.
GAMBLING
insidebitcoins.com

Best NFT Art and Games Marketplaces September 2021

NFTs are an interesting piece of the crypto industry. Today, some of the best NFT art and games marketplaces process millions in transactions and facilitate the trading of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) globally. In 2021 H1 alone, trading volumes for NFTs surpassed $2 billion. People have made millions from selling these tokens, and they’ve also been incorporated into several gaming platforms. Essentially, art and gaming are two of the most extensive uses of NFTs today.
HOBBIES
Front Office Sports

NFL and Dapper Labs to Announce NFT Platform

The NFL initially held back on the NFT craze, but now the league is ready to make its move. Dapper Labs is reportedly set to announce a deal with the NFL and NFLPA on an NFT marketplace, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to FOS. The venture will be along the same lines as Dapper’s hit NBA Top Shot.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy