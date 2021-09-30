Community gaming platform Rival team up with Cardano to bring NFT marketplace
Top esports platform Rival has officially announced a tie-in with Cardano to facilitate an NFT platform showcasing franchises within the Rival stable. “Cardano will facilitate the sales of NFTs, the ability to create and distribute NFTs, the redemption of NFTs for physical goods and marketplace-based royalties within the Rival platform for its clients’ gaming communities, including brands, media properties, sports teams and leagues.”cryptoslate.com
