Will the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe’s Smaller Stance Give It Longer Range?
The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has finally been revealed, and its attributes are plentiful. Perhaps at the top of the list is the availability of a hybrid Grand Cherokee, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. This partially electric powertrain will allow drivers to keep their beloved Grand Cherokee SUVs while making the transition to a hybrid SUV. So what will the range be on the plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee, and will its new two-row layout help it to go longer than a three-row SUV would have?www.motorbiscuit.com
