NHL

HOTN: The Force Was Strong With Vladar

By markparkinson14
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary Flames 3 - Seattle Kraken 4 (SO) Well, the Flames got a fictitious point with their shoot out loss to the Seattle Kraken last night. The first meeting between these two couldn’t be settled in regulation or overtime, so it was off to a shootout (bleh). HOWEVER, to even get that far the Flames needed some major help from what appears to be Jacob Markstrom’s new backup in Dan Vladar. The Kraken would be gifted a 2 on 0 after a ugly giveaway by Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov, leaving Jaden Schwartz with a golden opportunity to put this one away. But the Flames backup keeper was having none of it, stopping the shot with a spectacular left pad save. Check it out!

