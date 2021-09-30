CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended 3 games

By Field Level Media
 6 days ago

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended for three games Wednesday for making contact with an umpire earlier this week. Anderson is appealing and is in the lineup for Chicago’s game against visiting Cincinnati on Wednesday night. He also fined an undisclosed amount, MLB said in its release. Anderson...

FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Benches clearing brawl erupts during White Sox-Tigers game

Jose Abreu starts a benches-clearing brawl in the Chicago White Sox-Detroit Tigers game. Evidently, these two teams have some bad blood, and Abreu didn’t feel like waiting until next season to get to the bottom of it. The White Sox star was plunked in the ninth inning, putting him on...
MLB
CBS Chicago

White Sox Fan Takes Off Prosthetic Leg To Catch Ball

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sometimes it’s any means necessary to catch a ball at a White Sox game. TikTok user Shannon Frendreis posted a clip of an impressive catch at Sunday’s game against the Tigers. She popped off her prosthetic leg to catch a ball during Saturday’s game against the Tigers. It appears she caught third baseman Yoan Moncada’s go-ahead home run to left field. @shannonnkay Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea #fypシ #mlb #chicago #barstoolsports #amputeelife @Barstool Sports ♬ original sound – Shannon Frendreis There may have been some liquid encouragement. “Five beers in, and taking my leg off to catch a ball seemed like a great idea,” Frendreis wrote on the post. The video has gone viral, with more than 2 million views, and 400,000 likes.  
MLB
clevelandstar.com

White Sox drub Indians in Game 1 to clinch AL Central

Tim Anderson homered twice to help the visiting Chicago White Sox clinch the American League Central title with a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday in the opener of a doubleheader. Anderson led off the game with a homer and added a three-run shot to highlight a six-run...
MLB
Daily Herald

White Sox-Tigers game postponed until Monday due to rain

DETROIT -- Wednesday's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m. The Tigers stalled the White Sox's drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Makeup game vs Detroit is important

The Chicago White Sox don’t have much regular season baseball left to play. They already clinched the American League Central Division title which means it is time to get ready for the playoffs. They are so close but they need to have everything perfect by the time that first series rolls around.
MLB
theScore

Tim Anderson gets 3-game ban for making contact with umpire

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a three-game regular-season suspension and an undisclosed fine for making contact with an umpire during the team's dustup against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, MLB announced Wednesday, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Anderson is appealing the suspension, so he will be in...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Win a game that is not easy to get up for

Last week, when the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers were rained out, we knew it would end the Monday off-day. Going into the game before it was rained out, the White Sox were still looking to clinch the American League Division Championship. Well, they clinched it in Cleveland over the weekend and took three of five from them.
MLB
947wls.com

You can get White Sox single game playoff tickets TOMORROW

White Sox fans, get your laptops and smart phones ready… Single game playoff tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, September 29th) at 2PM. Tickets are limited, so you’d better start refreshing your browser at 1:59!. Tickets will be on sale on the team’s website: whitesox.com. You can get more info...
MLB
The Associated Press

White Sox RHP Cease struck on right arm, leaves game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease left a game Friday night after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians. The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative. Cease took a...
MLB
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox lineups for Friday: Game No. 153

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here are the lineups for Friday night’s game between the White Sox and Indians. Where: Progressive Field, 7:10 p.m. Teams: Indians (75-77) vs. White Sox (86-67). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network will carry the game. Starting pitchers: RHP Shane Bieber...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Retreats to bench for Game 2

Abreu isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Abreu went 0-for-2 with two walks in the first game of Thursday's twin bill, and he'll take a seat for Game 2. Gavin Sheets will start at first base while Brian Goodwin enters the lineup in right field.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox fans will be back in black for ‘Change the Game October’

That’s what the White Sox want to see when they bring playoff baseball back to their home ballpark for the first time since 2008 when they host at least one game in their American League Division Series next week. In 2008, their 1-0 “blackout game” tiebreaker victory over the Twins for the division championship went down as one of the top team moments in recent history.
MLB
Fox News

White Sox, Tigers get into heated skirmish during game

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers were involved in a heated skirmish in the ninth inning of their Monday afternoon matchup. The reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch from Detroit’s Alex Lange. The plunking might’ve been a retaliatory move after Tigers batter Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch one inning prior. Abreu took his base and, as he tried to steal second base, he slid hard into shortstop Niko Goodrum.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers 4, White Sox 3: The mojo is off the charts right now

This team folks...Had cats somehow found their way into Comerica Park to be caught on camera co-mingling peacefully amongst the parade of doggo’s on hand for Bark at the Park night, well, let’s say little would surprise us at this point. Matt Manning and White Sox ace Carlos Rodon went...
MLB

