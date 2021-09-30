Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Comanche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 23:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Comanche A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COMANCHE AND EAST CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 1131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Protection, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Protection and Sitka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH