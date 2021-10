Cristiano Ronaldo has made an immediate impact on life both on and off the pitch at Manchester United, David de Gea has revealed. The Portugal international returned to the club this season and has scored in each of his three appearances since his move from Juventus, including two goals on his debut against Newcastle. United goalkeeper De Gea also said that the 36-year-old has raised standards at the club with his approach to fitness and training and has been an example for young players and established professionals alike. Ronaldo will aim to score in his forth match in a row...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO