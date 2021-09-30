CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/30

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDBNl_0cCT6Zb800

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Sept. 14 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” brown and white male, licensed; tried to bite multiple shelter staff members; surrendered Aug. 30 by Jessica Miller, Timberlake Court, Northwood.

“Pit bull” mix, orange male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​dog aggression (tense, hair and tail up, baring teeth, and snapping at dogs in playgroup Sept. 9); stray taken to shelter Sept. 2 by Michelle Storey, West Central Avenue, Sylvania Township, from the 7900 block of West Central Avenue, Sylvania Township.

“Pit bull” mix, black and white female, unlicensed; aggressive/​unsafe; stray picked up Sept. 7 by a control officer in the 100 block of Dexter Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; aggressive/​unsafe; stray picked up Sept. 9 by a control officer at 460 Arden Pl., Toledo.

German shepherd mix, black and tan male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (15 years old, difficulty walking); surrendered Sept. 14 by Todd Snyder, Regis Drive, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Sept. 14-15 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Labrador retriever mix, black and white male; stray picked up Aug. 30 by a control officer at 727 Michigan Ave., Maumee.

Labrador retriever/​feist mix, brown female; surrendered Sept. 14 by Diana Sartor, Delence Street, Toledo.

Daily Log: 10/06

Alyssa and Brett Banks, Lambertville, boy, Oct. 3. Kelsey and Zach Michalkiewicz, Swanton, boy, Oct. 4. Sarah and Lucas Sturt, Temperance, boy, Sept. 10. Erin and James Broschak, Perrysburg, boy, Sept. 28.
Pavement restoration to close 2 South Toledo streets

Pavement restoration will close parts of two South Toledo streets starting Wednesday and close lanes on another on Thursday, the city transportation division announced. Schneider Road will be closed between Byrne Road and Eaton Drive, while Camille Drive will be closed between Byrne and Juliet Drive, both for three days. Work along Glendale Avenue, meanwhile, will require westbound lane closings between Leith and Pennelwood drives Thursday through Saturday.
Editorial: Giving Toledo hope

When Wade Kapszukiewicz ran for mayor in 2017 he added what he called a “moonshot” plank to his campaign platform. That lofty goal that would require community-wide support to meet? Free universal pre-kindergarten for all Toledo 4-year-olds.
161 'johns' caught in statewide sting

COLUMBUS — In the first statewide sting targeting the “johns” buying sex since Ohio enacted tougher human trafficking penalties, 161 people, including nine in Toledo, were arrested over the last few days. Three of those statewide believed they were soliciting a minor, Attorney General Dave Yost said Monday. “If there...
Coroner identifies latest homicide victim

A 32-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a shooting Monday evening in East Toledo. Ryan Zam, who was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m. at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, died of a gunshot wound to the back and the death is a homicide, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office declared Tuesday after an autopsy.
TARTA head's next 'chapter': Jacksonville, Florida

TARTA’s departing chief executive officer will become a top administrator at the transit agency in Jacksonville, Fla. after she leaves. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced Tuesday it had chosen Kimberly Dunham as its new chief of staff. Ms. Dunham had tendered her resignation to the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority on Sept. 20, but declined to say where she was going until her new employer made it public.
Frank "Sonny" Fulkerson (1930-2021)

Frank “Sonny” Fulkerson, a fourth-generation watch and clock maker who opened his own shop in Toledo in 1954 and was often referred to as “The Clock Man” locally, died on Sept. 25 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was 91.
Grant awarded for Maumee Bay boardwalk overhaul

Maumee Bay State Park’s 2.4-mile boardwalk trail will be partially rebuilt using a $2.5 million federal grant, U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) announced Tuesday. “The sights and sounds along the boardwalk trail are a treasure right here in our own backyard.” Ms. Kaptur said while announcing the $2,516,500 grant from the National Park Service. “This collaboration between our federal and state partners will ensure that lovers of hiking and wildlife will be able to enjoy the peace and serenity this trail affords for years to come.”
Sister Mary Patricia Snyder (1925-2021)

Sister Mary Patricia Snyder, a teacher and administrator in Catholic schools across northwest Ohio including 11 years as principal at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, died Friday in Rosary Care Center, Sylvania. She was 96.
Old West End Association works to preserve home once slated for demolition

The Old West End Association is working to ensure an architecturally significant home in the Toledo neighborhood will be restored and lived in once again. The light blue house at 624 W. Delaware Ave. is one of only six properties in the Old West End that remain in the Spanish-style architecture, and the only Spanish-style home with cedar shake siding, according to the Old West End Historic District Commission. The Lucas County Land Bank had planned to tear down the home, which officials believe has been vacant since some time in 2009, but the neighborhood association stepped in to preserve the property.
Several shot in weekend incidents

Several people were injured in unrelated shooting incidents over the weekend in Toledo. A person who showed up at the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, on Sunday afternoon was treated for a gunshot wound in the hand. Police said the 16-year-old victim, Terrence Dabner, of the 1300 block of Palmwood Avenue, said he was robbed but did not give police a location or details of the incident.
Sewer repairs planned for 3 Toledo streets

Sewer repairs are scheduled to close parts of several Toledo streets early this week, the city transportation department announced. Huron Street will be closed Monday and Tuesday between Madison Avenue and Adams Street, while Upton Avenue will be closed Monday through Wednesday between Bancroft Street and Grand Avenue. Upton will have a posted detour using via Dorr Street, Detroit Avenue, and Bancroft.
Sentencing database moving forward

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court officially Monday renewed its project aimed at creating a felony criminal sentencing process that will make it easier to compare sentencing in all of Ohio’s criminal courts.
