Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/30

Dogs killed

Dogs killed Sept. 14 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” brown and white male, licensed; tried to bite multiple shelter staff members; surrendered Aug. 30 by Jessica Miller, Timberlake Court, Northwood.

“Pit bull” mix, orange male, unlicensed; failed behavior evaluation/​dog aggression (tense, hair and tail up, baring teeth, and snapping at dogs in playgroup Sept. 9); stray taken to shelter Sept. 2 by Michelle Storey, West Central Avenue, Sylvania Township, from the 7900 block of West Central Avenue, Sylvania Township.

“Pit bull” mix, black and white female, unlicensed; aggressive/​unsafe; stray picked up Sept. 7 by a control officer in the 100 block of Dexter Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown and white female, unlicensed; aggressive/​unsafe; stray picked up Sept. 9 by a control officer at 460 Arden Pl., Toledo.

German shepherd mix, black and tan male, unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (15 years old, difficulty walking); surrendered Sept. 14 by Todd Snyder, Regis Drive, Toledo.

Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out Sept. 14-15 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

Labrador retriever mix, black and white male; stray picked up Aug. 30 by a control officer at 727 Michigan Ave., Maumee.

Labrador retriever/​feist mix, brown female; surrendered Sept. 14 by Diana Sartor, Delence Street, Toledo.