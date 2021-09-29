CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken look to write own story during inaugural campaign

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — The question will hang over the Seattle Kraken throughout their inaugural season, even if it’s probably unfair. Can they come close to matching what Vegas did in its first season in 2017-18? It seems preposterous to think Seattle is going to find the same combination of talent,...

The Hockey Writers

Kraken’s Best & Worst Contracts for Inaugural Season

Though the Seattle Kraken are the NHL’s newest team, with their first training camp having just begun, they are not entirely exempt from an affliction with which all professional sports franchises are familiar: contract trouble. Seattle is in a favorable position, with no dead money on the books and just over $8 million in cap space, but that doesn’t mean that their cap sheet is completely flawless.
NHL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Milestone Watch: Sidney Crosby, Marc-Andre Fleury both chasing 500

For years Marc-Andre Fleury and Sidney Crosby were inseparable as two anchors on a Penguins dynasty that won three Stanley Cups and spent more than a decade as a powerhouse in the NHL. While they haven’t been teammates for five seasons now, the two future Hall of Famers are connected...
NHL
The Game Haus

How Will the Seattle Kraken do in their Inaugural Season?

The Seattle Kraken are preparing for their inaugural season, becoming the 32nd NHL franchise. The Kraken started their team from scratch, from the expansion draft, through the entry draft and free agency. Finally, they have made it to training camp, a few days away from their first preseason game, and less than three weeks away from their first regular-season game. How will the Seattle Kraken do in their inaugural season?
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Seattle Kraken learning system, teammates during first week of training camp

For the second day in a row, fans donning Seattle Kraken sweatshirts and hats piled into the stands at the Community Iceplex in Northgate for a glimpse at the NHL’s newest team. The next opportunity to see the Kraken in action will come on Saturday, when the team will play...
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Mixed bag for mask mandate at inaugural Kraken preseason game in Spokane

The Kraken’s inaugural history-making preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks ended in a 5-3 victory for Seattle’s NHL expansion franchise. But while the new hockey team prevailed in their first outing, the state’s mask mandate for indoor spaces and large events did not fare so well. Rather than in Seattle...
NHL
Scarlet Nation

Tar Heels Launch Into Davis' Inaugural Campaign

CHAPEL HILL – The first game for North Carolina is still 42 days away, but the Tar Heels formally open practice Tuesday, as they launch into the 2021-22 campaign, which will be the first of the Hubert Davis era. Davis was introduced as UNC’s coach on April 6, less than...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Named To Team Canada’s Initial Olympics Roster

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby will have a chance to play for a third Olympics’ gold medal. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain was just named to Team Canada’s initial roster for the 2022 Olympics. Crosby famously hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Triple Gold Club member Sidney Crosby has been selected to Hockey Canada’s initial 2022 Olympic Roster 🇨🇦 More details: https://t.co/QzMB6Ntsgz pic.twitter.com/qx7pj1x0Kn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 4, 2021 He was the captain of Team Canada and won his second Olympic Gold back in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. That was the last time NHL players were allowed to participate in the Winter Games. Crosby also has gold medals from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the 2016 World Championship and the 2005 World Junior Championship. In addition to Crosby, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo have also been named to the initial roster. The 2022 games are happening in Beijing starting Feb. 4.
NHL
The Blade

Bowling Green hockey looking to 'write their own story' in 2021-22

BOWLING GREEN — What’s in the past is in the past. What seemed to be a collision course of Bowling Green State University hockey with the NCAA tournament — and the momentum to take it to the Frozen Four — was stuffed by a late-season collapse that resulted in a quarterfinal exit from the conference tournament and an inability to secure an at-large bid in the national playoff.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Johnson and Grosjean take first laps on Indy's famed oval

Jimmie Johnson's “childhood dream came true” on Wednesday when he drove an Indy car on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time. “I’m as close as I’ve ever been,” Johnson said. “The racer in me is taking a real serious look at this, but I still need to sit down and have that conversation at home.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
chatsports.com

All that’s left for the 2021 Red Sox is to write their own legacy this weekend

Jay Jaffe has written for more than a decade that hot Septembers have little to do with postseason success. Looking at roughly 25 years of data, he declares no statistical correlation between the two. The Cardinals, winners in 20 of their last 22 games, are just as likely to make a deep run as the world champion 2000 Yankees were after losing 15 of 18 to end the season.
MLB
