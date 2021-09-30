Green Lantern's Daughter Returns in DC's Stargirl "Summer School: Chapter Ten" Photos

While the final showdown between the Justice Society of America and the Injustice Society in the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl was challenging for the entire team of young heroes, it was Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) that has carried the heaviest burden in the months since. Not only did she witness the death of Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she killed his father, Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) when the villain tried to impersonate Henry to get to the JSA through Yolanda. Yolanda has been haunted by her guilt ever since. According to Monreal, heading into this week's episode "Summer School: Chapter Seven", Yolanda is looking for redemption for her actions before she can move on in the fight against Eclipso.

