Green Lantern's Daughter Returns in DC's Stargirl "Summer School: Chapter Ten" Photos

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Summer School: Chapter Ten", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, October 12th. All season, Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the new Justice Society of America have been dealing with a frightening new threat, Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), but they've been doing so at a bit of a disadvantage. Her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) made the decision, along with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart) to not tell the young heroes everything. Now, "Chapter Ten", it sounds like whatever Pat's been hiding is revealed and they'll need to turn to a surprising ally for help.

comicbook.com

spoilertv.com

Stargirl - Episode 2.10 - Summer School: Chapter Ten - Press Release

CHOSEN FAMILY — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her. However, when they learn that Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) may be able to help in their plan to stop Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), they’re forced to put their issues aside as they set out on a road trip to find her. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a shocking discovery about The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake). Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Cameron Gellman also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz (#210). Original airdate 10/12/2021.
TV SERIES
TVLine

DC's Stargirl: Joel McHale Upped to Series Regular for Season 3

It sounds like Starman himself will truly get a chance to shine on DC’s Stargirl, with the news that Joel McHale has been upped to series regular for Season 3 of the superhero team-up. McHale confirmed his promotion on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (at the 7:00 mark in the video below), adding, “I’m very happy to be a part of the show, so thank you Geoff Johns who invented it.” Stargirl was picked up for Season 3 back in May, long before its sophomore premiere. Thus far since the series’ premiere, McHale has made five appearances as Sylvester Pemberton...
TV SERIES
wciu.com

CW Spotlight with DC Stargirl's Anjelika Washington

Stargirl actress Anjelika Washington sits down for a special CWSpotlight interview. Hear her talk about how important it is for her to colaborate with show creator, Geoff Johns, on issues of race portrayed on the show and how she hopes to inspire young viewers to create change. Catch Anjelika Washington in new episodes of DC's Stargirl Tuesdays at 7P on CW26.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Photos Reveal First Look at John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick on DC's Stargirl

The much-anticipated "crossover" episode of DC's Stargirl is almost here and now, The CW is sharing a first look at John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick, The Flash of Earth-2 from the upcoming flashback episode, "Summer School: Chapter Nine". The episode will see Shipp as the Golden Age incarnation of The Flash and a member of the original Justice Society of America as Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) finds himself taken on a painful trip down memory lane about the JSA's original fight to stop Eclipso (Nick Tarabay). The photos, originally shared by Entertainment Weekly, show Shipp's Jay suited up as The Flash with the other members of the JSA as well as in street clothes attending what appears to be a funeral - though whose funeral is unclear.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Yvette Monreal Previews Yolanda's Search for Redemption in "Summer School: Chapter Seven"

While the final showdown between the Justice Society of America and the Injustice Society in the Season 1 finale of DC's Stargirl was challenging for the entire team of young heroes, it was Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) that has carried the heaviest burden in the months since. Not only did she witness the death of Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she killed his father, Brainwave (Christopher James Baker) when the villain tried to impersonate Henry to get to the JSA through Yolanda. Yolanda has been haunted by her guilt ever since. According to Monreal, heading into this week's episode "Summer School: Chapter Seven", Yolanda is looking for redemption for her actions before she can move on in the fight against Eclipso.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Stargirl: Rick Tyler’s Vulnerability Is His True Strength

This article contains Stargirl spoilers. Summer has been no fun for the kids of Stargirl. The newest season has seen them lose teammates and classmates as well as taking on Eclipso, their most terrifying foe yet. After the shocking events of episode seven which saw Yolanda Montez abandon the mantle of Wildcat for her own sanity, episode eight focuses on Rick Tyler’s Hourman, who’s having issues of his own. It’s one of Stargirl‘s most powerful episodes yet, anchored by an incredible performance by Cameron Gellman. In the wake of the tragic events that occurred this week, we chat to Gellman about vulnerability, where Rick’s at, and where he’s headed.
TV SERIES
TVLine

DC's Stargirl Recap: In Which Eclipso Goes Full-On Racist

Just in case anyone out there was on the fence about Eclipso, DC’s Stargirl this week revealed that, on top of everything else, the evil demon is racist to boot. This Tuesday’s episode was set on the Fourth of July and started out sweetly enough, with school teacher Miss Woods driving out to Rick’s home to not only apologize for accusing him of cheating, but also to deliver college brochures and financial aid information. “College was a place I could start over again,” she shared — and maybe Rick can, too. Rick’s uncle, though, gets wind of and scoffs at the...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Bullet Blondes", the Season 7 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The season is set to premiere on a new night and time, Wednesday at 8/7c beginning on October 13th. The last we saw of the Legends, they were stranded in Odessa, Texas in 1925 with no way of getting back home after the Waverider was destroyed by what appeared to be another version of the Waverider. That means that unless the team can figure out another way to get home, they're going to be in the past for a while and unfortunately the Legends aren't exactly good at keeping a low profile.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stargirl Recap: A Chilling Hour Reveals a Dark Part of the JSA's Past

This week’s DC’s Stargirl was absolutely chilling in each and every way, as Eclipso turned his attention to Courtney’s family, prompting Pat to look back on how the OG JSA first defeated the demon — no matter the steep cost. Episode 9 opened with a sequence set “decades ago,” in which Bruce Gordon was struggling with his debt to Eclipso, whom he had found on an island inside the black diamond and had since been responsible for the explorer’s great fame. Bruce was ready to break things off with Eclipso, but the demon insisted that he was “owed” something and instead...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘DC’s Stargirl’: John Wesley Shipp Breaks Down The Flash’s Flashback Episode

One of the big advantages of DC’s Stargirl airing on The CW, instead of the much-missed DC Universe streaming service? Crossovers, baby! And this week’s episode, “Summer School: Chapter Nine”, included a big one with the introduction of Jay Garrick, aka The Flash (John Wesley Shipp) via a flashback to the classic Justice Society of America lineup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Supergirl: "Hope For Tomorrow" Preview Released

The CW has released the synopsis for "Hope for Tomorrow," the fifteenth episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. This week, Nyxly (Pet Sergeant) got her hands on the Humanity Totem, but ended up letting it go when she was overwhelmed with feelings after activating it. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Super Friends were able to retrieve it and lock it away, but Nyxly already has her sights set on the next target and it isn't just a totem. In the preview, Nyxly attacks CatCo, causing Supergirl to reconsider her role as National City's protector.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Green Lantern Teases the Return of Controversial Justice League Hero

In the latest issue of Green Lantern, DC teased the return of Zauriel, a former member of the Justice League who is also an angel of "The Presence," DC's non-denominal take on the Judeo-Christian God. Needless to say, that concept has not been without its share of controversy, whether it's because religious people don't like the way God is depicted in the comics, or because the existence of a single, omnipotent deity creates some confusing philosophy in terms of how gods work in the DC Universe. Created by by Grant Morrison, Howard Porter, and Mark Millar, the character first appeared in JLA #6, and joined the team after a failed invasion of Earth by a fellow angel.
COMICS
