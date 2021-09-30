CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadville, PA

Crawford Central approves Pasco tax break

By Mike Crowley Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 6 days ago

VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Meadville tool shop’s tax break received a boost this week when Crawford Central School Board extended the savings, already approved by the county and city, to school taxes as well.

Following the board’s 8-1 vote in favor of granting the exemption, Passilla Limited Partnership will receive a five-year tax exemption through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program. The tax break will apply to a 13,125-square-foot warehouse addition to the 32,000-square-foot Pasco Tool & Plastics Inc. plant at 140 Baldwin St. Extension. Board member Paula Jo Harakal opposed the request.

Board member Frank Schreck, who opted not to seek reelection and will leave the board at the end of the year, said he would like to see more such inducements to business growth.

“I would always in the future recommend that these LERTAs are granted,” Schreck said just before the vote, “because while I maybe do not like the idea of forgiving taxes, I do like the idea of increased jobs — and that’s taxes as well, be it on a job, the homes these folks buy or the business they do with local businesses.”

Under the LERTA, property taxes on the expansion will be exempted on a sliding scale for five years while Passilla Limited Partnership continues to pay the full assessment of taxes on the previously existing portion of the plant. No property taxes on the addition will be collected in 2022. Taxes on the addition then will increase each year by 20 percent for a period of five years until the full 100 percent rate is reached in 2027.

The cost of the addition was estimated at $1,164,226, according to the application.

By approving the tax break, the school board foregoes a total of $55,682 in tax revenue over five years, according to Superintendent Tom Washington.

Crawford County commissioners approved a similar graduated implementation of property taxes for the Pasco addition last October. The school board received the request around the same time, returned to the issue in January, and finally approved it this week. Washington said the board had been waiting for the tax break request to be approved by both the county and the city before taking action.

A similar break on the city’s property taxes was approved by city staff in August, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson. Such a request does not require approval by Meadville City Council, he added.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Vernon Township, PA
Meadville, PA
Business
Crawford County, PA
Business
City
Meadville, PA
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crowley
The Hill

Nobel Prize winner says governments must take 'urgent' action on climate

Governments must take “urgent” action to combat the escalating threat of climate change, physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday. Parisi earned one-half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics, while Japanese American Syukuro Manabe and German Klaus Hasselmann each received a quarter share, “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems” — and how those systems contribute to the planet’s changing climate, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced at a partially in-person, partially virtual ceremony in Stockholm.
ENVIRONMENT
The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
70
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy