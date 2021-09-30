Crawford Central approves Pasco tax break

VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Meadville tool shop’s tax break received a boost this week when Crawford Central School Board extended the savings, already approved by the county and city, to school taxes as well.

Following the board’s 8-1 vote in favor of granting the exemption, Passilla Limited Partnership will receive a five-year tax exemption through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program. The tax break will apply to a 13,125-square-foot warehouse addition to the 32,000-square-foot Pasco Tool & Plastics Inc. plant at 140 Baldwin St. Extension. Board member Paula Jo Harakal opposed the request.

Board member Frank Schreck, who opted not to seek reelection and will leave the board at the end of the year, said he would like to see more such inducements to business growth.

“I would always in the future recommend that these LERTAs are granted,” Schreck said just before the vote, “because while I maybe do not like the idea of forgiving taxes, I do like the idea of increased jobs — and that’s taxes as well, be it on a job, the homes these folks buy or the business they do with local businesses.”

Under the LERTA, property taxes on the expansion will be exempted on a sliding scale for five years while Passilla Limited Partnership continues to pay the full assessment of taxes on the previously existing portion of the plant. No property taxes on the addition will be collected in 2022. Taxes on the addition then will increase each year by 20 percent for a period of five years until the full 100 percent rate is reached in 2027.

The cost of the addition was estimated at $1,164,226, according to the application.

By approving the tax break, the school board foregoes a total of $55,682 in tax revenue over five years, according to Superintendent Tom Washington.

Crawford County commissioners approved a similar graduated implementation of property taxes for the Pasco addition last October. The school board received the request around the same time, returned to the issue in January, and finally approved it this week. Washington said the board had been waiting for the tax break request to be approved by both the county and the city before taking action.

A similar break on the city’s property taxes was approved by city staff in August, according to Assistant City Manager Gary Johnson. Such a request does not require approval by Meadville City Council, he added.

