Pep Guardiola has admitted Manchester City’s failure to land Harry Kane this summer has left them lacking the same goal threat as their rivals for the Premier League title.City came up short in their bid to replace Sergio Aguero as Tottenham stood firm despite their captain’s desire to leave, while Saturday’s opponents Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku to strengthen their status as title favourites and Manchester United brought back Cristiano Ronaldo.City managed to win the league relatively comfortably last term despite Aguero missing the majority of the campaign through injury, but even though they broke the bank themselves to sign £100million...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO