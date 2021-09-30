The Dodgers’ playing time ‘balancing act’ of going for the NL West & preparing for the playoffs
With a postseason berth already secured, but down two games in the division with five left to play, the Dodgers are balancing going for a ninth consecutive National League West title with making sure everyone is at their best heading into the playoffs. We're going all in, even not playing one of our better players," manager Dave Roberts said. The health component, looking short and long term — specifically in this case, Justin — is important.www.dailydodgers.com
