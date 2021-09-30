CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Dodgers’ playing time ‘balancing act’ of going for the NL West & preparing for the playoffs

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a postseason berth already secured, but down two games in the division with five left to play, the Dodgers are balancing going for a ninth consecutive National League West title with making sure everyone is at their best heading into the playoffs. We're going all in, even not playing one of our better players," manager Dave Roberts said. The health component, looking short and long term — specifically in this case, Justin — is important.

ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Bleacher Report

NL Wild Card 2021: Cardinals vs. Dodgers Odds, Schedule and Prediction

It took the entire 162-game season to settle it, but the National League Wild Card Game is finally locked in. The Los Angeles Dodgers (106-56) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (90-72) in a one-game playoff, with the winner going on to face the San Francisco Giants (107-55) in the National League Division Series.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
#Nl West#National League West#The Nl West
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
True Blue LA

Which Dodgers are leaving this year?

The season isn’t over, but it’s about the time we start talking about where all of our favorite players might be next year. Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Max Scherzer, Kenley Jansen, and Albert Pujols are among those that may not be in Dodgers uniforms next year. Heck, I think our only guarantee is Mookie Betts.
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Adam Wainwright will start NL Wild Card Game, could match up vs. Dodgers' Max Scherzer

As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals will give the ball to stalwart right-hander Adam Wainwright in the NL Wild Card Game, manager Mike Shildt told reporters on Thursday, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers hit with devastating Max Muncy news as NL West streak ends

As if getting dealt a one-game playoff to keep their season alive after registering 106 wins on the season wasn’t enough, the Los Angeles Dodgers will now be without arguably their most productive hitter. On Sunday, Max Muncy was involved in a collision at first base with Brewers infielder Jace...
MLB
chatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: The NL West Kingmaker for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants

The Colorado Rockies hold the keys to the NL West crown. This week they face not only the Los Angeles Dodgers but the San Francisco Giants as well. The Dodgers and Giants are only one game apart for the NL West title and both teams will watch these series intently. Both cheering for and against the Rockies at various points throughout the week.
MLB
kion546.com

Pujols hit in 10th, Dodgers beat Rox, stay close in NL West

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Albert Pujols drove in the go-ahead run with a single up the middle in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a rare off night by major league wins leader Julio Urías to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4. The Dodgers have won nine of their last 10 and remained one game behind San Francisco in the NL West. Pujols lined a slider from Jhoulys Chacín to score Gavin Lux. Pujols was loudly cheered by the large cluster of Dodgers fans at Coors Field. Kenley Jansen pitched out of a two-on, two-out jam in the ninth to earn the win. Alex Vesia picked up save No. 1.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers Seem To Be Enjoying the Tight NL West Race With the Giants

The Dodgers versus the Giants is going to be the storyline for the remainder of the year. With just a handful of games left to play, the NL West is easily the top must-watch division race in all of Major League Baseball. And the Giants are not making it easy...
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

Dodgers keep pace in NL West with 4-2 win over Diamondbacks

With a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up with the San Francisco Giants and remain one game back of the NL West lead. Dominic Arango-Serna has two early touchdown catches covering 146 yards in No. 6 Sierra Canyon’s 35-21 victory over No. 5 Norco on Friday night. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
MLB

Dodgers rally to keep pressure on NL West

DENVER -- The Dodgers saw their division hopes flash before their eyes. They were down to their last out in what would’ve been a disappointing series loss to the Rockies. To make matters worse, as they looked up at the out-of-town scoreboard, they could see that the Giants had taken a brief lead over the Padres in San Diego.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers fall 2 games back in NL West, lose to Rockies 10-5

Sam Hilliard lined a three-run homer, C.J. Cron had four hits and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game skid at Coors Field by beating the NL West title-chasing Dodgers 10-5 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers fell two games behind division-leading San Francisco, which beat San Diego 8-6. This had all the makings of a pitchers' duel with All-Stars Buehler and Germán Márquez on the mound.
MLB

