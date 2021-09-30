Blues and Beyond
Farewell and a big Thank You to volunteer host Jeff Thurston and his show Blues and Beyond for a successful run on KNBA since 2014!. Jeff and family are moving to the lower 48 and he’ll no longer be here to continue Blues on Sunday nights. We received passionate feedback from listeners and enjoyed hearing Jeff’s enthusiasm for the Blues. We’ll have alternate programming during October as we assess the options for Sunday night programming from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.www.knba.org
Comments / 0