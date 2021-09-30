Blues and Beyond

Current “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio has made history on the show for a number of reasons. Including the fact that he’s competed under six different guest hosts. The game show rotated through 16 different hosts total after longtime leading man Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer nearly a year ago. By the beginning of August, Sony Pictures Television had decided that executive producer Mike Richards would get the permanent gig. But old controversial comments resurfaced, casting a negative light on Richards. He quickly stepped down from the job, after only filming for one day (one week’s worth of episodes).

