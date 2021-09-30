CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues and Beyond

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarewell and a big Thank You to volunteer host Jeff Thurston and his show Blues and Beyond for a successful run on KNBA since 2014!. Jeff and family are moving to the lower 48 and he’ll no longer be here to continue Blues on Sunday nights. We received passionate feedback from listeners and enjoyed hearing Jeff’s enthusiasm for the Blues. We’ll have alternate programming during October as we assess the options for Sunday night programming from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

