Lavender Fields, Lit by Night, Add Mood to This Market

Through Oct. 24, 2021, Thursdays through Sundays, 5 to 10 p.m. Entry and parking are free; lavender-lovely bites and sips are available for purchase. PONDERING A LAVENDER FIELD... after the lavender has grown, blossomed, and been cut, all to add flavor to lovely foods and fragrance to soaps and such? The physical space is still there, even if the rows of picturesque herbs are gone, at least for the time being. You can't transport an entire field somewhere else, or fold it up and stow it, while you await the next year's big blossoming. But you can think of the fresh-of-air area in a fresh way, with an eye to fine fall nights and excellent eats. And that's just what is happening at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn, in Cherry Valley, over a number of atmospheric autumn weeks.