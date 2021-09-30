CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks place Gerald Everett on COVID-19 list

The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

He started the first three games for the Seahawks (1-2), catching eight passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Everett’s status for Sunday’s NFC West opener against the host San Francisco 49ers is uncertain.

Everett, 27, signed a one-year, $6 million contract with Seattle in March after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him in the second round in 2017.

His career totals include 135 receptions for 1,466 yards and nine scores in 64 games (14 starts).

Will Dissly is the No. 2 tight end on the Seahawks’ depth chart.

–Field Level Media

