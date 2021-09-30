CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Red Sox snap 4-game losing streak with 6-0 win over Orioles

J.D. Martinez launched a solo home run and drove in three runs, Nathan Eovaldi tossed six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and the Boston Red Sox beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Martinez’s second-inning homer was his 28th of the season. The designated hitter finished 3 for 4 and added a two-run double — his 41st of the season — in the sixth inning. Eovaldi (11-9) allowed just four hits and issued one walk for the Red Sox, who snapped their four-game losing streak.

Boston (89-69) pulled within one game of the New York Yankees for the top American League wild card spot after the Yankees’ 6-5 loss at Toronto. The Red Sox entered leading Seattle by a 1/2-game for the final AL playoff spot.

Zac Lowther (1-3) allowed one earned run on eight hits and struck out four in his five-inning start for the Orioles. Baltimore (51-107) had won three of its last five games after a 4-2 victory over Boston in the series opener Tuesday.

Martinez sent a 2-1 pitch from Lowther over the center field wall with one out in the second to put Boston up 1-0. Rafael Devers led off the visiting sixth with a single and Xander Bogaerts reached on an error before Martinez struck again with a double to left.

Baltimore threatened in the home sixth as Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff double and Ryan Mountcastle worked a walk. Eovaldi buckled down and coaxed fly outs from Austin Hays and Pedro Severino sandwiched around a Trey Mancini strikeout to get out of the inning.

Boston pinch hitter Alex Verdugo tacked on a bases-loaded, two-run single to left with two outs in the visiting eighth to put the game out of reach. Hunter Renfroe added a solo blast with two outs in the ninth for his 30th long ball of the season.

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.52 ERA) opposes Orioles left-hander Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.61 ERA) in the series finale Thursday.

–Field Level Media

