CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Marlins rally in eighth for win over Mets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXBUx_0cCT1ZUV00

Miguel Rojas hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning as the visiting Miami Marlins halted a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

The Marlins (65-93) were held to one hit in the first seven innings before stringing together a rally against New York starter Taijuan Walker and Seth Lugo (4-3).

Lewin Diaz opened the eighth with a double to center field, and Walker was lifted after issuing a one-out walk to Eddy Alvarez.

Alex Jackson, who had the only hit off Walker entering the inning, made it 2-1 when he doubled to center off Lugo. After Lugo struck out pinch hitter Nick Fortes, Rojas gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead when he singled in front of right fielder Michael Conforto before he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Miami’s rally spoiled a terrific showing for Walker, who completed his first season with the Mets by losing his final eight decisions. Walker allowed two runs on two hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings.

Walker struck out five, walked three and threw 90 pitches while inducing a pair of double plays.

Before New York blew the game, it held a 2-0 lead on Conforto’s 13th homer in the fourth and a two-out RBI double by Brandon Nimmo in the fifth that occurred after Walker beat out an infield single.

The Mets (75-83) fell to 19-35 since Aug. 1 after holding first place in the NL East for most of the season.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Miami’s Elieser Hernandez allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out six, walked none and threw 65 pitches.

Four relievers followed Hernandez with a scoreless inning apiece. Steven Okert (3-1) was credited with the win when the Marlins rallied, and Dylan Floro struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 19 chances.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Dylan Floro
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Steven Okert
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Michael Conforto
The Eagle-Tribune

Surging Red Sox rally past Mets for sixth straight win

BOSTON — Don’t look now, but the Red Sox are starting to look like they did in the first half again. Coming off Sunday’s come from behind win over Baltimore, the Red Sox delivered an encore performance in Tuesday’s date with the New York Mets, utilizing a combination of timely hitting and excellent relief pitching to rally back for a 6-3 win.
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Rays clinch AL East with 7-3 win over Marlins

Mike Zunino popped a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Tampa Bay Rays claimed the American League East crown with a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Coupled with the New York Yankees' 5-3 comeback win over the Boston Red Sox, the victory gave the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Conforto#Watc
chatsports.com

Boston Wins 7th In A Row Over Mets

BOSTON (AP) — The red-hot Red Sox are rallying around their yellow jerseys, and even Chris Sale is on board. That’s what a winning streak will do. “I love them. I do,” Sale said after striking out eight in five innings to help Boston win its seventh straight game, 12-5 over the New York Mets. “I know that might be a surprise to some people, but I think it’s great.”
MLB
The Associated Press

Hernandez expected to start for the Marlins against Mets

Miami Marlins (64-93, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (75-82, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.57 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -172, Marlins +148; over/under is 7...
MLB
milwaukeesun.com

Brewers clinch NL Central with win over Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Sunday afternoon when Willy Adames hit a first-inning two-run home run to give the hosts the lead for good in an 8-4 win over the New York Mets. The division title is the fourth full-season division championship for the Brewers, who won...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
fishstripes.com

Marlins vs. Mets Series Preview

The last week of the 2021 regular season is upon us. The Miami Marlins’ final road series begins Tuesday afternoon against the New York Mets. The Fish will play a doubleheader today, making up a rain-out from Sept. 1. Coming into the series, the Marlins carry a 5-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Mets have lost 10 of their last 11 games.
MLB
doorcountydailynews.com

Brewers back on winning track with victory over the Mets

Milwaukee was able to end its five-game losing streak with a 5-1 home win over the New York Mets on Friday. The score was 1-1 after the first inning, which included a solo home run from Kolten Wong. Milwaukee tacked on three runs in the third inning with a home run by Willy Adames that brought home Wong for his second run of the game. Christian Yelich also hit a homer to make the score 4-1. Yelich got his second run of the game when Avisail Garcia hit a sac fly.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Mets hope to extend rare win streak against Marlins

For two games Tuesday, the New York Mets provided glimpses at the form that made them a first-place team for most of the season. The Mets will look to extend a rare winning streak Wednesday night, when they are slated to host the Miami Marlins in the third game of a four-game series between the National League East rivals.
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Mets complete doubleheader sweep of Marlins

Kyle covers local high school, college, and professional sports on FingerLakes1.com. Click here to contribute to our Sports Page or connect with Kyle using [email protected]. The Mets opened their final homestand of the season with a 5-2 win over the Marlins in the first game of a doubleheader, and a 2-1 victory in extras in the second game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Central Illinois Proud

Rojas lifts Marlins over Mets 3-2 to snap 7-game skid

NEW YORK (AP)Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning Wednesday night, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years and sending the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets. Miami played error-free ball and turned three double plays in...
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Mets bullpen blows late lead in loss to Marlins

Had Taijuan Walker ended his season poorly, the Mets would have gone into the offseason with myriad questions about a pitcher, who barely two months ago was a National League All-Star. And while one excellent outing to end things won’t change Walker’s overall arc, it did plenty to ease his team’s concerns heading into the winter.
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy