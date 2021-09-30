WATCH: Marlins rally in eighth for win over Mets

Miguel Rojas hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning as the visiting Miami Marlins halted a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

The Marlins (65-93) were held to one hit in the first seven innings before stringing together a rally against New York starter Taijuan Walker and Seth Lugo (4-3).

Lewin Diaz opened the eighth with a double to center field, and Walker was lifted after issuing a one-out walk to Eddy Alvarez.

Alex Jackson, who had the only hit off Walker entering the inning, made it 2-1 when he doubled to center off Lugo. After Lugo struck out pinch hitter Nick Fortes, Rojas gave the Marlins a 3-2 lead when he singled in front of right fielder Michael Conforto before he was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Miami’s rally spoiled a terrific showing for Walker, who completed his first season with the Mets by losing his final eight decisions. Walker allowed two runs on two hits in a season-high 7 1/3 innings.

Walker struck out five, walked three and threw 90 pitches while inducing a pair of double plays.

Before New York blew the game, it held a 2-0 lead on Conforto’s 13th homer in the fourth and a two-out RBI double by Brandon Nimmo in the fifth that occurred after Walker beat out an infield single.

The Mets (75-83) fell to 19-35 since Aug. 1 after holding first place in the NL East for most of the season.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Miami’s Elieser Hernandez allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out six, walked none and threw 65 pitches.

Four relievers followed Hernandez with a scoreless inning apiece. Steven Okert (3-1) was credited with the win when the Marlins rallied, and Dylan Floro struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 19 chances.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: