The basic convective air cycle is for incoming solar radiation to warm the planet (earth and sea), creating a low-pressure, high-temperature zone of rising air. Cooler, higher-pressure air moves in laterally to replace it, while the warm air rises to an elevation where it has cooled adiabatically to match its surroundings, and then spreads out laterally. It cools further, being far above the planet surface, and then begins to descend. This creates, roughly, a turbine-style convective cycle.

