Economy

CAHU Doles Out Awards

By Victoria Alexander
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Association of Health Underwriters recently doled out annual awards. We think it’s really cool that Dorothy Cociu, CAHU VP of communications and a regular Cal Broker contributor, received the industry writing award! OCAHU received the large chapter of the year award and Sacramento Association of Health Underwriters received the medium chapter of the year. Bruce Benton of LAAHU received a distinguished service award and, drum roll please, Rick Coburn, GGAHU, received member of the year! We encourage you to go to CAHU.org to see who else won!

