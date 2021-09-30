CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht headed for worst month in 2 decades, S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower

By Arundhati Dutta
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Thai baht at its weakest since July 2017 * Thailand c.bank warns economy remains fragile, exposed to shocks * Singapore c.bank seen on hold at October review - poll By Arundhati Dutta Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hovered around its weakest level in more than four years on Thursday and was headed for its worst month since July 2000 as the U.S. dollar gained on Fed tapering expectations. The baht, the region's worst performing currency in 2021 with an over 11% drop, was at its weakest since July 2017, while the greenback was near a one-year on worries that the Federal Reserve could start hiking interest rates in 2022. The index of emerging Asian currencies was on track for its worst month since March 2020. In emerging Asia, the South Korean won led regional currencies lower, weakening up to 0.6% against the greenback. The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday left its policy rate unchanged and signalled no reduction despite the tourism-reliant economy being hammered by a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, a move that analysts said would help catch the baht's tumble. "Market expectations for rate cuts will stay subdued ahead, meaning that the bottom in THB rates is likely behind us, " Duncan Tan and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS wrote in a note. "Long-term THB rates are rising quite quickly and appears to be at odds with Thailand's weaker recovery prospects. With the upcoming large FY22 issuance program for loan bonds, upward pressures on long-term THB rates are likely to intensify ahead." The country's central bank chief told a symposium on Thursday that Thailand's economy remains fragile and has limited capacity to withstand shocks amid a severe COVID-19 outbreak. Analysts polled by Reuters expect Singapore's central bank to leave monetary policy on hold at its October review as well as the city-state has seen a surge in new infections in recent days, making tightening unlikely. Most equity markets in the region rose as investors scooped up cheapened stocks after last two days' China-driven sell-off, with Indonesia leading the gains with a 1% jump. A power supply crunch in China due to demand-supply imbalance of coal has led to factory shutdowns across the country, making investors jittery that it may have a knock-on effect on China-reliant emerging Asian economies. Stocks in Taiwan added 0.4%, after its central bank said it may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs lead to the country's exports being impacted. HIGHLIGHTS: **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 2.6 basis points at 2.49%​​ **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.5 basis points at 6.348%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.07 -7.72 <.N2 -0.35 7.28 25> China

EC> India +0.00 -1.46 <.NS 0.04 26.73 EI> Indonesi -0.14 -1.89 <.JK 0.91 4.01 a SE> Malaysia -0.06 -3.97 <.KL -0.27 -5.14 SE> Philippi +0.07 -5.61 <.PS 0.59 -2.31 nes I> S.Korea

11> Singapor -0.01 -2.93 <.ST 0.43 8.57 e I> Taiwan -0.16 +2.22 <.TW 0.29 14.74 II> Thailand -0.12 -11.6 <.SE -0.03 11.54 0 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia FX dips on stronger dollar, S.Korea shares slide most

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday as the dollar rose ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report this week, while South Korean stocks slumped on the back of an overnight selloff on tech-heavy Nasdaq. South Korean equities ended at a nearly seven-month low, tracking weakness on Wall Street, where investors dumped big tech names as U.S. Treasury yields rose amid Washington wrangling over the debt ceiling. Concerns that elevated inflation could bring forward the timeline for Federal Reserve tapering have also recently supported bond yields. Markets are also eyeing September employment data this Friday for signals on the pace of the Fed's tapering timeline. A strong result could pave the way for the Fed to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in November, the central bank indicated in its September meeting, which may sap appetite for the region's riskier assets. "Barring a huge miss in the non-farm payrolls this Friday, expect the market to continue buying into the hawkish Fed storyline," OCBC said, adding that this would support the dollar. The Philippine peso and South Korean won firmed around 0.2% each, while most other currencies dipped against the greenback. OPEC+ also ignored calls from the United States and India to boost oil output as the global economy recovers, lifting crude prices to their highest in at least three years and raising further inflation concerns. Inflation in the Philippines, meanwhile, eased in September from a three-year peak, giving the central bank room to maintain its policy support to help the Southeast Asian nation's economy recover from the pandemic. Brokerage UOB expects the Philippine central bank to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance until mid-2022, given the uneven recovery. In Singapore, shares fell 1.4% after the previous day's rally. The city-state's stock exchange operator was the biggest drag, falling around 3% ahead of an annual general meeting on Thursday, while real estate stocks also weighed. Worries about debt defaults by Chinese property developers also sapped investor sentiment amid fresh credit rating downgrades and uncertainty about the fate of China Evergrande Group as it scrambles to raise cash by selling assets. Chinese markets are closed for a holiday until Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust are among the top losers in Singapore ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 1.5 basis points at 6.319%​​ ** Australia's central bank sticks with low rates, dodges high house prices Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0704 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.31 -7.17 -2.19 1.38 China - +1.25 - 2.74 India -0.23 -1.90 0.06 26.61 Indonesia +0.06 -1.52 -0.88 5.15 Malaysia -0.16 -3.79 0.12 -6.33 Philippines +0.32 -5.19 0.29 -2.22 S.Korea +0.00 -8.62 -1.89 3.09 Singapore -0.11 -2.72 -0.80 7.77 Taiwan -0.10 +2.11 0.32 11.73 Thailand -0.03 -11.33 0.57 12.02 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Ana Nicolaci and Ramakrishnan M.)
As oil prices rise, Asian markets follow Wall Street lower, fueling inflation fears.

As oil prices rise, Asian markets follow Wall Street lower, fueling inflation fears. Following a Wall Street sell-off, most Asian markets sank Tuesday as rising oil prices pushed inflation higher, while a dispute in Washington over raising the country’s borrowing ceiling fueled worries of a catastrophic US debt default. Investors...
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX dips as high treasury yields, Chinese concerns weigh

* Chile's peso worst performer * Chinese USD property bonds sink * Brazil's real extends losses from worst session in a month By Ambar Warrick Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields pressured high-yielding assets, while dollar bonds of Chinese property firms plummeted on deepening concerns over widespread defaults. Chile's peso slipped 0.6% to the dollar, tracking a decline in copper prices as concerns over Chinese demand weighed. The currency as the top decliner in Latin America (Latam). Dollar-denominated bonds of mid-sized Chinese property developers slumped as concerns over a default drove a slew of ratings downgrades, while focus also remained on China Evergrande as it struggles to clear its massive $300 billion debt pile. Concerns over the property sector, which accounts for about a quarter of China's gross domestic product, have also rattled Latam markets given the region's heavy dependence on China, as an export destination. Brazil's real fell 0.4% after marking its worst day in more than a month on Monday, as concerns over political instability compounded weak trends in markets. Data on Tuesday showed Brazilian industrial output fell more than expected, hurt especially by weak manufacturing of durable consumer goods as Latin America's largest economy struggles to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. A global semiconductor shortage has also stalled production in the country's massive automobile sector. "Going forward, the industrial sector is likely to be impacted by tighter financial conditions, lingering supply chain frictions, significantly higher logistical and energy and other input costs, and potentially also energy supply restrictions," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. Broader Latam and emerging market currencies fell as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields narrowed the gap between risky and risk-free debt. Yields have been boosted since mid-September after the Federal Reserve affirmed plans to eventually trim monetary policy. Sentiment towards emerging market currencies was also dented on Monday after JPMorgan turned "underweight" on the sector. Mexico's peso fell 0.5%. Central Bank Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the bank would likely hike rates one or two more times as it races to contain a recent spike in inflation. A rate hike earlier this year had supported the peso, given that higher interest rates make the currency an attractive destination for carry trade. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1236.42 0 MSCI LatAm 2212.97 -0.01 Brazil Bovespa 110488.40 0.09 Mexico IPC 50890.92 0.06 Chile IPSA 4270.86 0.67 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1389.44 0.56 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4643 -0.36 Mexico peso 20.5742 -0.46 Chile peso 810.47 -0.60 Colombia peso 3796.75 -0.24 Peru sol 4.13 0.02 Argentina peso 98.8900 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Marguerita Choy)
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht down most as Asian currencies dip

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0210 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.600 111.45 -0.13 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3568 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 27.913 27.907 -0.02 Korean won 1189.200 1188.7 -0.04 Baht 33.850 33.77 -0.24 Peso 50.720 50.66 -0.12 Rupiah 14230.000 14248 +0.13 Rupee 74.445 74.445 0.00 Ringgit 4.180 4.1775 -0.06 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 111.600 103.24 -7.49 Sing dlr 1.358 1.3209 -2.75 Taiwan dlr 27.913 28.483 +2.04 Korean won 1189.200 1086.20 -8.66 Baht 33.850 29.96 -11.49 Peso 50.720 48.01 -5.34 Rupiah 14230.000 14040 -1.34 Rupee 74.445 73.07 -1.85 Ringgit 4.180 4.0400 -3.35 Yuan 6.448 6.5283 +1.25 (Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
NBC Chicago

Goldman Says Japan Stocks Could Pop as New PM Takes Over. Here Are 6 Stocks to Watch

Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took office on Monday, and history shows stock markets are set for a solid performance. Goldman Sachs picked some stocks that could benefit under the new leadership. “Since PM Suga's decision not to stand for reelection, interest in Japan's economy and stock market among...
AFP

Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt. "Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time." Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.
marketpulse.com

A mixed day for Asian stock markets

Evergrande weighing on Japan and Hong Kong markets. US markets started the quarter strongly on Friday, boosted by positive results from a trial of Merck’s oral Covid-19 treatment, a postponement of the US debt ceiling deadline and start-of-month inflows. The S&P 500 rallied by 1.15%, the Nasdaq rose by 0.82% and the Dow Jones jumped by 1.44%, although the buy-the-dippers couldn’t prevent a negative weekly performance overall. Futures on all three have given back some of those gains this morning, Nasdaq futures retreating by 0.40%, while Dow and S&P futures are 0.25% lower.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real leads Latam losses as China concerns weigh

* Real also pressured by anti-government protests * Brazilian stocks slump over 1% * Colombian peso extends gains post-rate hike By Ambar Warrick Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real led losses across Latin American currencies on Monday as regional units tracked a broader decline in emerging markets on concerns over the Chinese economy and rising Treasury yields. The real sank 0.8% to 5.4137 against the dollar, with political uncertainty also coming into play after anti-government demonstrations broke out in major capitals over the weekend. Amid growing discontent with President Jair Bolsonaro's administration, a potential change of government next year could also result in sudden changes to fiscal policy. The government is already struggling with stretched fiscal spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The window to pass quality reforms that would contribute to increased productivity and longer-term growth is closing, leaving the government scrambling to find ways to finance its re-election campaign," Wilson Ferrarezi, economist, Brazil Research at TS Lombard, wrote in a note. A rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on most emerging market assets, as the gap between risky and risk-free debt narrowed. Mexico's peso sank 0.6% despite a slight uptick in consumer confidence, while Chile's peso fell 0.3%. The U.S. dollar benefited from safe haven demand as reports said China's second-largest property developer, Evergrande , was considering a $5 billion asset sale to fund its debt repayment. Evergrande's debt uncertainty, coupled with a slew of weak Chinese economic data last month, has brewed concerns about slowing economic growth in China, which in turn could spill over to several emerging economies that are exposed to the country. Latin America, for instance, is a major exporter of raw materials to China, and is likely to be impacted by a slowdown. Colombia's peso rose 0.2%, extending gains into a third session after an interest rate hike by the central bank last week. The bank raised lending rates for the first time in a year as it seeks to control inflation. Rate hikes have been a common occurrence across the globe this year, with inflation rising on high commodity prices and easy monetary policy. Colombian stocks jumped 0.8% to an eight-month high. Brazilian stocks slipped more than 1%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1239.08 -0.6 MSCI LatAm 2238.84 -1.01 Brazil Bovespa 111502.33 -1.24 Mexico IPC 51350.84 0.57 Chile IPSA 4284.66 -0.97 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1382.58 0.9 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4137 -0.83 Mexico peso 20.5514 -0.60 Chile peso 805.5 -0.31 Colombia peso 3781.15 0.17 Peru sol 4.121 0.08 Argentina peso 98.8800 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Mark Heinrich)
AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Reuters

S.Korean stocks end at 7-month low, tech heavyweights track Nasdaq losses

SEOUL, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended at a nearly seven-month low on Tuesday, with worries over renewed Sino-U.S. trade tensions, U.S. debt default risks and inflation weighing on investor sentiment across Asia. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean stocks lead emerging Asia lower, track losses on Wall Street

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Asian emerging market shares were broadly lower on Tuesday, with South Korea leading losses, as its heavyweight technology stocks tracked a sell-off in their U.S. counterparts overnight. South Korea's KOSPI index fell as far as 2.6%, while other emerging stocks dipped. Wall Street ended sharply lower on Monday as investors dumped Big Tech and other growth stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields. U.S. Treasury yields rose as Washington wrangled over the debt ceiling, while yields have also been supported recently by concerns that elevated inflation could bring forward a timeline for Federal Reserve tapering. Markets were also eyeing September employment data later this week. A strong result could pave the way for the Fed to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in November, the central bank indicated in its September meeting, which may sap appetite for the region's riskier assets. "Barring a huge miss in the NFP (non-farm payrolls) this Friday, expect the market to continue buying into the hawkish Fed storyline," OCBC said, adding that this would support the dollar. The Philippine peso and South Korean won firmed around 0.2% each, while most others dipped against the safe-haven greenback. OPEC+ also ignored calls from the United States and India to boost oil output as the global economy recovers and stuck to its current output policy. That lifted oil prices to their highest in at least three years, weighing on the currencies of Asia's oil importing countries such as South Korea. Inflation in the Philippines, meanwhile, eased in September from a three-year peak, giving the central bank room to maintain its policy support to help the Southeast Asian nation's economy recover from the pandemic. In Singapore, shares fell 1.4% after the previous day's rally. The city-state's stock exchange operator was the biggest drag, falling nearly 3% ahead of an annual general meeting on Thursday, while real estate stocks also weighed. Ongoing debt troubles at China's second-largest real estate developer China Evergrande also overshadowed trading in emerging markets after the debt-laden company missed an interest payment on an offshore bond for the second time last week. Local media said on Monday that Evergrande is set to raise more than $5 billion by selling a majority stake in its property management arm, in what would be its largest asset sale yet. The company has $300 billion of debt. Chinese markets are closed for a holiday until Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust among the top losers in Singapore ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 0.8 basis points at 6.325% ** Australia's central bank sticks with low rates, dodges high house prices Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0325 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.22 -7.08 -2.77 0.78 China - +1.25 - 2.74 India 0.00 -1.68 0.00 26.53 Indonesia +0.07 -1.51 -0.29 5.77 Malaysia -0.12 -3.76 0.15 -6.30 Philippines +0.21 -5.30 -0.22 -2.72 S.Korea +0.15 -8.48 -1.63 3.36 Singapore -0.10 -2.71 -0.82 7.76 Taiwan -0.18 +2.03 0.06 11.44 Thailand -0.06 -11.36 -0.08 11.30 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
The Independent

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

A mid-size Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt.Fantasia Holdings Group announced it missed the payment in a statement issued through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It gave no explanation but said it had asked for trading of Fantasia shares to be suspended.Some Chinese developers are struggling to repay debt after regulators tightened limits last year on their use of borrowed money. That is fueling fears about possible defaults...
The Independent

China tightens political control of internet giants

The ruling Communist Party is tightening political control over China’s internet giants and tapping their wealth to pay for its ambitions to reduce reliance on U.S. and European technology.Anti-monopoly and data security crackdowns starting in late 2020 have shaken the industry, which flourished for two decades with little regulation. Investor jitters have knocked more than $1.3 trillion off the total market value of e-commerce platform Alibaba games and social media operator Tencent and other tech giants.The party says anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority through 2025. It says competition will help create jobs and raise living standards.President Xi...
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Evergrande clouds Asia FX trading; shares in Singapore, Indonesia rise

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday as investors worried about China's property sector and the timing of Federal Reserve tapering, while shares in Singapore and Indonesia outperformed. Shares in Singapore gained more than 1%, buoyed by gains in Singapore Technologies Engineering after it agreed to buy Roper Technologies Inc's TransCore business for $2.68 billion. Indonesia's stock market climbed 1.6% to hit its highest since March. News that China Evergrande shares were suspended on Monday after the embattled developer missed a key interest payment on an offshore bond for the second time last week kept a lid on Asian currency gains. The Indonesian rupiah and Malaysian ringgit advanced 0.2% each against the dollar, while the region's other currencies were little changed on the day. Chinese markets are closed until Thursday for a holiday, while South Korean markets were also shut. Expectations that elevated inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to bring forward its tapering timeline also weighed on emerging market currencies. Data on Friday showed core U.S. PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure for its flexible 2% target, increased 3.6% in August from a year earlier, its biggest rise in three decades. Rising commodity prices and ongoing supply disruptions have also fuelled expectations global inflation could stay higher for longer. "The market has priced in the start of taper, but probably not the full impact of it depending on the pace," analysts at OCBC said. Investors will next focus on the release of U.S. labour data this Friday. Before then, markets will eye a speech by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai later on the Biden administration's long-awaited China trade strategy. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields down 2.4 basis points at 6.335%​​ ** Top gainers in Singapore include Genting Singapore Ltd, Capitaland Investment Ltd and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ** Hopson Development to buy Evergrande unit -Global Times, citing media reports Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0345 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.02 -7.05 -0.95 3.84 China - +1.25 - 2.74 India +0.00 -1.42 0.00 25.39 Indonesia +0.21 -1.65 1.36 5.60 Malaysia +0.19 -3.60 0.01 -6.30 Philippines -0.04 -5.40 0.31 -2.72 S.Korea - -8.62 - 5.07 Singapore -0.05 -2.66 1.30 8.68 Taiwan +0.08 +2.24 -0.85 11.53 Thailand -0.15 -11.02 0.76 11.60 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Reuters

Reuters

