EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht headed for worst month in 2 decades, S.Korean won leads Asian FX lower

* Thai baht at its weakest since July 2017 * Thailand c.bank warns economy remains fragile, exposed to shocks * Singapore c.bank seen on hold at October review - poll By Arundhati Dutta Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Thai baht hovered around its weakest level in more than four years on Thursday and was headed for its worst month since July 2000 as the U.S. dollar gained on Fed tapering expectations. The baht, the region's worst performing currency in 2021 with an over 11% drop, was at its weakest since July 2017, while the greenback was near a one-year on worries that the Federal Reserve could start hiking interest rates in 2022. The index of emerging Asian currencies was on track for its worst month since March 2020. In emerging Asia, the South Korean won led regional currencies lower, weakening up to 0.6% against the greenback. The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday left its policy rate unchanged and signalled no reduction despite the tourism-reliant economy being hammered by a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, a move that analysts said would help catch the baht's tumble. "Market expectations for rate cuts will stay subdued ahead, meaning that the bottom in THB rates is likely behind us, " Duncan Tan and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS wrote in a note. "Long-term THB rates are rising quite quickly and appears to be at odds with Thailand's weaker recovery prospects. With the upcoming large FY22 issuance program for loan bonds, upward pressures on long-term THB rates are likely to intensify ahead." The country's central bank chief told a symposium on Thursday that Thailand's economy remains fragile and has limited capacity to withstand shocks amid a severe COVID-19 outbreak. Analysts polled by Reuters expect Singapore's central bank to leave monetary policy on hold at its October review as well as the city-state has seen a surge in new infections in recent days, making tightening unlikely. Most equity markets in the region rose as investors scooped up cheapened stocks after last two days' China-driven sell-off, with Indonesia leading the gains with a 1% jump. A power supply crunch in China due to demand-supply imbalance of coal has led to factory shutdowns across the country, making investors jittery that it may have a knock-on effect on China-reliant emerging Asian economies. Stocks in Taiwan added 0.4%, after its central bank said it may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs lead to the country's exports being impacted. HIGHLIGHTS: **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 2.6 basis points at 2.49%​​ **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.5 basis points at 6.348%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.07 -7.72 <.N2 -0.35 7.28 25> China

EC> India +0.00 -1.46 <.NS 0.04 26.73 EI> Indonesi -0.14 -1.89 <.JK 0.91 4.01 a SE> Malaysia -0.06 -3.97 <.KL -0.27 -5.14 SE> Philippi +0.07 -5.61 <.PS 0.59 -2.31 nes I> S.Korea

11> Singapor -0.01 -2.93 <.ST 0.43 8.57 e I> Taiwan -0.16 +2.22 <.TW 0.29 14.74 II> Thailand -0.12 -11.6 <.SE -0.03 11.54 0 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)