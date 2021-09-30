CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamaha Rolls Out Factory Accessories For New YZF-R15

By Enrico Punsalang
RideApart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many years now, Yamaha has been dominating the entry-level, small-capacity sportbike segment all across Asia with its YZF-R15. Now on its fourth iteration, the Tuning Fork Company has refreshed the beginner-friendly sportbike with a new look that makes it look even more like a thoroughbred YZF-R sportbike. For the 2022 model year, the YZF-R15 V4 sports a redesigned fairing which looks nearly identical to that of the YZF-R7.

