Will Smith Speaks on Possibly Returning as Deadshot
Despite not appearing in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, Will Smith is still open to reprising his role as Deadshot. In a new interview, the 53-year-old actor revealed that his absence from Gunn’s standalone sequel was actually due to a conflict in scheduling. “Yeah, I was working and they were ready to shoot. It was a timing issue,” Smith confirmed, also confirming that his role was not recast and that Idris Elba was not Deadshot. “A different character?” he checked with a person off-camera, continuing, “Alright, cool. So I can come back.”hypebeast.com
