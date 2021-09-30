Will Smith Speaks on Possibly Returning as Deadshot

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDespite not appearing in James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad, Will Smith is still open to reprising his role as Deadshot. In a new interview, the 53-year-old actor revealed that his absence from Gunn’s standalone sequel was actually due to a conflict in scheduling. “Yeah, I was working and they were ready to shoot. It was a timing issue,” Smith confirmed, also confirming that his role was not recast and that Idris Elba was not Deadshot. “A different character?” he checked with a person off-camera, continuing, “Alright, cool. So I can come back.”

