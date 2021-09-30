Will Smith Speaks on Possibly Returning as Deadshot

There were definitely rumors that were started and passed around when Will Smith didn’t return for James Gunn’s recent Suicide Squad, and it’s possible that a lot of people might have believed a few of them. But the truth is that there was a scheduling conflict that didn’t allow him to take part in the movie, and there are a few hints here and there that might have been kind of true, but not ironclad since it appears that Smith would love to get back into the swing of things with the next Suicide Squad project if Gunn would have him. It’s fun to think of what might have happened had Deadshot been a part of the most recent movie, but it’s also easy to think that it would have been too much for one movie. In fact, having Idris Elba and John Cena was enough since the competitive streak that both characters exhibited was beyond obvious considering their hilarious romp through the rebel camp. Adding Deadshot to that blood-soaked escapade might have felt a bit odd since the character isn’t quite as indiscriminate about his killing.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO