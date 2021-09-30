CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Downtown Venues Set COVID Protocols as Seasons Open

By Knoxville Urban Guy
insideofknoxville.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fall has started, downtown venues are ramping up performances, ranging from classical, jazz and pop performances, to theatrical productions and more. With the new wave of entertainment comes important decisions regarding safety protocols in the midst of a pandemic. We need our arts, but the venues need us, their employees, and their artists to be safe. Keeping everyone healthy will help ensure the productions won’t go silent like they did in 2020.

insideofknoxville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mill And Mine Outpost#Old City Performing Arts#Pass Over
The Hill

Nobel Prize winner says governments must take 'urgent' action on climate

Governments must take “urgent” action to combat the escalating threat of climate change, physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday. Parisi earned one-half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics, while Japanese American Syukuro Manabe and German Klaus Hasselmann each received a quarter share, “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems” — and how those systems contribute to the planet’s changing climate, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced at a partially in-person, partially virtual ceremony in Stockholm.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy