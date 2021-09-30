Downtown Venues Set COVID Protocols as Seasons Open
As fall has started, downtown venues are ramping up performances, ranging from classical, jazz and pop performances, to theatrical productions and more. With the new wave of entertainment comes important decisions regarding safety protocols in the midst of a pandemic. We need our arts, but the venues need us, their employees, and their artists to be safe. Keeping everyone healthy will help ensure the productions won’t go silent like they did in 2020.insideofknoxville.com
Comments / 0