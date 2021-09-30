CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Pompeo recalls spat with Denzel Washington while filming 'Grey's Anatomy': 'We went at it'

By Nate Day
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo knows what she wants on the set of "Grey's Anatomy." The 51-year-old actress has starred in the medical drama since it began in 2005 and has seen a long list of celebrities pass through the show as guest stars or guest directors. One such star was Denzel Washington,...

