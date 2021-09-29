CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All Rise’ Has Been Saved — OWN Orders a 20-Episode Season 3

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
A courtroom drama is officially rising from the ashes, thanks to OWN after rumors back in August. The network has saved All Rise, ordering a 20-episode third season of the Simone Missick-led drama for 2022. (CBS canceled it after two seasons last spring.) Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue as showrunner. Furthermore,...

The Hollywood Reporter

‘All Rise’ Revived for Season 3 at OWN

The verdict is in and it’s a good one for All Rise. The canceled CBS legal drama starring Simone Missick has officially been revived for a 20-episode third season. Additionally, HBO Max and Hulu will share streaming rights to the series. The show will debut on both platforms on Dec. 1. Season three will return in 2022, with the WarnerMedia- and Disney-backed streamers landing those episodes after the season ends. OWN will also air seasons one and two of the series before the third run debuts. The pickup comes a few months after CBS axed the Warner Bros. TV-produced series after...
