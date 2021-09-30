Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

1. Iowa (5-0, 2-0) Previous: 1. Last week: W 51-14 at Maryland. The Hawkeyes gobbled up seven turnovers and scored 31 points in the second quarter to turn a deficit after 15 minutes into a 34-7 halftime lead at Maryland. Kirk Ferentz’s team isn’t going to take the ball away that many times every week, obviously, but it’s an opportunistic secondary that already has 12 picks this year. Iowa’s forced 16 turnovers, six more than any other team in the Big Ten. That’ll keep the offense in good position.

