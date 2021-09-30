CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scouting Northwestern: Breaking down the Wildcats

By CHRIS BASNETT Lincoln Journal Star
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coach: Pat Fitzgerald (16th season, 108-83). 1. It's always a close game between these two. Eight of the 10 Big Ten games between the programs have been decided by one score and six have been within three points, with two of the last three ending on game-winning field goals. Last year's 21-13 Northwestern win ended with Nebraska throwing into the end zone from inside the Wildcats' 20-yard line. Plenty of nail-biting potential here.

A No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings is coming; Nebraska makes a jump

1. Iowa (5-0, 2-0) Previous: 1. Last week: W 51-14 at Maryland. The Hawkeyes gobbled up seven turnovers and scored 31 points in the second quarter to turn a deficit after 15 minutes into a 34-7 halftime lead at Maryland. Kirk Ferentz’s team isn’t going to take the ball away that many times every week, obviously, but it’s an opportunistic secondary that already has 12 picks this year. Iowa’s forced 16 turnovers, six more than any other team in the Big Ten. That’ll keep the offense in good position.
collin wilder mug 10-5

How Badgers football leaders are trying to manage frustration with the team's poor start. Wisconsin football's upperclassmen are trying to avoid division in the locker room, something they saw a season ago.
Can Jaquez Yant be a difference-maker for the Huskers in the second half? 'That's what we're working on'

When Nebraska came out for its second offensive series on Saturday night against Northwestern, a new figure entered the running back picture for the Huskers. Freshman Jaquez Yant, who turned heads and earned a scholarship this spring, only had five carries for 25 yards against Fordham to his name during the regular season, but showed quickly why he can be a factor for Nebraska over the second half of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
