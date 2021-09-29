Privacera Leads as Most Innovative Platform in GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions

The pandemic has made it critical for enterprises to rethink how they make their products and solutions available to customers. For most enterprises, the answer is either embarking on a digital platform or modernizing their current digital offering. Together with VMware, Hitachi is making it possible for enterprises to meet their new digital challenges. Solutions from Hitachi and VMware are focused in allowing you to modernize your digital solution with the best of public and private clouds with a hybrid cloud infrastructure to run your workloads right where you need them when you need them.

