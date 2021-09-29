CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Privacera Leads as Most Innovative Platform in GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions

By Privacera
 7 days ago
FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced that it has been named fast mover as an innovative platform for data governance, as evaluated by GigaOm Radar for Data Governance Solutions. The new report underscores the critical need for a data governance platform that helps enterprises balance the data-driven needs of digital transformation programs, while still ensuring data privacy and security; a challenge that becomes increasingly complex with the proliferation of multiple cloud storage and analytics workloads.

