New Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities Created through Inland Empire Utilities Agency Partnership with IEWorks
Inland Empire, CA – The Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA/Agency) has collaborated with IEWorks to welcome three new interns in the Operations Division. The Agency’s Board of Directors executed a Charter in May 2021 to sign on as a participating agency for IEWorks, a workforce development group developed by Jewish Vocational Services (JVS) that focuses on developing qualified employees in the water and wastewater sectors.www.ieua.org
