This is the senator at the center of Democratic negotiations

 7 days ago
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty takes a closer look at Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), who is at the center of negotiations over President Joe Biden's agenda.

Joe Biden
Republican poll finds Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio leading Democratic opponents

The poll comes from right-leaning Americas PAC. New polling released by a Republican PAC shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis in decent shape for reelection. A VCreek/AMG poll shows Rubio up 42% to 38% against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in a hypothetical head-to-head. Demings, an Orlando Congresswoman, remains the most prominent Democrat challenging the second-term Republican Senator.
Meghan McCain: Democrat progressives have become 'toxically intolerant' after Sinema encounter

Meghan McCain has some words to Democrats over the recent treatment of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.
Joe Manchin Denies He Knew About Key Democratic Strategy to Pass Spending Bills

Conservative Democrats obstructing the $350 billion domestic spending package known as reconciliation falsely stated on Thursday they never knew about a two-track strategy to push the measure across the finish line as an accompaniment to bipartisan infrastructure legislation. As House progressives threaten to vote down the bipartisan infrastructure bill today, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., his ally in the House, are now claiming such a strategy never existed.
Democrat senators push for climate change investment

With Congress working hard to approve funding to keep the government open, Democratic senators from the West Coast said the budget must include funding to deal with climate change. During a press call Wednesday, the senators, led by Patty Murray from Washington and Oregon's two senators, said the country cannot...
Democrats weigh first nationwide fee on plastic in U.S. budget negotiations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democrats are considering including the first federal fee to tackle plastic pollution in the multitrillion-dollar reconciliation bill, a proposal that is drawing opposition from the plastics and petrochemical industry. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Representative Tom Suozzi are in talks with other Democrats to include their...
