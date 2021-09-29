Life in the Red Podcast: How does Nebraska go about fixing its O-line and special teams problems?

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett put a bow on Nebraska’s loss to Michigan State and dive deep into the Huskers’ troubles on the offensive line and in special teams. The conversation includes stats that get to the heart of the struggles, some names to watch as NU explores changes up front and more. That, plus game predictions and a rundown of a big recruiting weekend for Fred Hoiberg’s men’s hoops program, which hosts its Opening Night event Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.