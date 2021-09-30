France's Ill-Conceived German Invasion

You don’t need to know a whole lot about Germany to know that the country takes its sausages very seriously. But just how seriously is another thing entirely. “It’s massive,” Jeremy Schaller, the third-generation owner of New York City’s famed Schaller & Weber butcher shop, tells InsideHook. “Basically the biggest protein commodity in Germany is pork. And that goes by tradition. The farmers are always pork. They really just love the product. They would use the hog casings or the intestine, and they would have grinders always in the farms and the little houses, all throughout Germany and the Black Forest and everywhere. Each region is a little bit segregated and very different. They take a lot of pride in their different little areas. They have different dialects, and each town also has their local beer. Every town almost has their own style of beer and their own style of sausage. And that goes back historically to almost a thousand years ago, and still everybody takes a lot of pride in that.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO