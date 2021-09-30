France's Ill-Conceived German Invasion
Following the First World War, both France and Poland had reasons to fear future German military aggression. Since Prussia united the fractured German states under its leadership in the 1860s, German leaders had used military action against their neighbours to east and west both as routes to territorial aggrandisement and a way to keep Germany united. Germany was a nation with a reputation for belligerence, whose troops had marched through both countries in the First World War.www.realclearhistory.com
Comments / 0