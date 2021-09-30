CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

These Are the Planes That Made Berlin Airlift Possible

realclearhistory.com
 6 days ago

The Berlin Airlift was an epic episode in the Cold War by all estimations, with the US and the UK commandeering hundreds of daily cargo flights into a divided Berlin in an attempt to assuage the effects of a Soviet blockade. At the start of the Berlin Airlift, British advisors estimated that they'd need to bring at least 1990 calories per person per day to Berlin to keep the population sustained, and knew from the get-go that many Berliners would have to go hungry.

www.realclearhistory.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Masks on planes should be scrapped – but it's possible they never will be

Since the UK’s rules on face masks in public places were downgraded in July from compulsory orders to optional guidance, the nation has been divided. Some companies still insist on them, and many people, either out of genuine fear or moral obligation, are only too happy to comply. Others – myself included – completely refuse to be guilted into it and wear mine only when I have no choice in the matter. That includes, absurdly, on planes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KEYT

Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that the shooting at the Perm State University on Monday was a “grave tragedy.” “Those who survived (I wish) the speediest recovery. Today seven kids will be transported to Moscow for treatment,” Falkov said in Perm, a city of 1 million residents located 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow. A student opened fire at the university on Monday morning.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Blockade#Cold War#Calories#The Berlin Airlift#Soviet#British
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Biggest Battle of World War II

Although the United States has been in many wars, Congress last used its power to declare war in 1942, according to the archives of the House of Representatives. That declaration was part of a series of declarations of war during World War II. The other well-known congressional actions were for World War I and the […]
MILITARY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy