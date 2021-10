The chances of survival increase dramatically when a workplace is trained in both CPR and the use of an AED. There are many injuries and illnesses that can occur on the job if adequate safety precautions, policies and procedures are not put in place. While many of the articles in this magazine will highlight hazards that result in injuries to extremities, respiratory systems or vision, there are still some health issues that can arise at work that might not be entirely job-related, for example: sudden cardiac arrest.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO