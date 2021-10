Steven Kent Krathwohl age 65, of Plymouth, born August 14, 1956 to Norris and Lois Krathwohl, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, September 27, 2021. Steven graduated from Plymouth High School in 1974 and went on to Wyoming Technical Institute and graduated in 1975. On August 11, 1991 he married the love of his life, Mary A. Richardson. They shared 30 wonderful years together and had three daughters and five grandchildren.