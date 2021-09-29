CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch now: Bears may be leaving Soldier Field

Lake Geneva Regional News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears on Wednesday announced the purchase of the Arlington International Racecourse facility and 326 acres of land in Arlington Heights from Churchill Downs, a property which cost $197.2 million.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Chicago Sun-Times

Lightfoot prepared to move on at Soldier Field — with or without the Bears

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday sounded almost resigned to moving on at Soldier Field without the Bears, at least if convincing the team to stay requires building a new stadium to accommodate the financial reality of the modern-day National Football League. Lightfoot was forced to face the possibility of the...
bleachernation.com

Keeping the Bears in Soldier Field Is a Complicated, Renovation-Driven Mess

Over the offseason, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got her jokes in when chatter surrounding the Bears’ possible move to Arlington Heights was a story. But it doesn’t sound like she is laughing any more. Mayor Lightfoot said she wants to keep the Bears in Chicago, expressing a willingness to work...
NFL
wgnradio.com

FOX 32 sports anchor Lou Canellis: ‘It’s really tough for the city of Chicago to keep the Bears at Soldier Field considering what the stadium is right now’

Lou Canellis, sports anchor and Bears Insider for FOX 32, joins Anna to talk about the possibility that the Bears move out of Soldier Field and to a new home in Arlington Heights. Also joining Anna is Jon Greenberg, senior columnist, The Athletic, who broke the story on the Bears signing a purchase agreement for the Arlington Park property.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Lori Lightfoot Determined to Keep Bears in Chicago, Soldier Field

Lightfoot is determined to keep the Bears in Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are one step closer to moving out of the city after signing a purchase and sale agreement for the entire Arlington Park land parcel in Arlington Heights. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was...
NFL
Quad-Cities Times

Will Illinois lawmakers help the Bears move from Soldier Field? Unlikely

A possible state role in the Chicago Bears’ potential move from the lakefront to the northwest suburbs has yet to be formally discussed, but any request from the team for financial assistance would likely prove a tough sell as Illinois emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and continues to grapple with chronic fiscal ills.
NFL
wlip.com

Chicago Bears Announce Purchase Agreement in Suburbs, Are They Leaving Soldier Field?

CHICAGO (AP) The Chicago Bears took a major step toward moving out of their longtime home at Soldier Field by officially signing a purchase agreement for Arlington Park. The team made the announcement in a news release and Churchill Downs Incorporated, which owns the property officially known as Arlington International Racecourse, announced that the sale price was $197.2 million. Team president Ted Phillips says that “much work remains to be completed” before any deal can be finalized. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office says it remains open to discussions to keep the team from leaving what has been its lakefront home since 1971. Soldier Field has the smallest capacity of any current NFL stadium at just over 61-thousand seats.
NFL
WGN News

Bye-Bye Bears? Arlington Heights deal could lure team from Soldier Field

CHICAGO — WGN Investigates has exclusive insight into the plans to bring the Chicago Bears to Arlington Heights. The team has reached a deal to buy the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse, in a move that shook the city and its diehard football fans. For more than 100 years, Arlington had been Illinois’ premiere racing venue. […]
NFL
Daily Herald

Constable: TV makes it hard to tell if Bears are in Wrigley, Soldier Field or a suburban dome

Older fans think of Wrigley Field as the best place to watch their Chicago Bears play football and root for stars such as Gale Sayers and Dick Butkus. Many fans fondly remember Sunday afternoons in Soldier Field watching Walter Payton run the ball and iconic defenses lower the booms during the 1970 and '80s, or even linebacker Brian Urlacher waiting for the offense to show up during the first decade of this century. And future fans may have a difficult time imagining their team playing anywhere outside the spectacular domed stadium designed especially for the Bears in Arlington Heights.
NFL

